Catalyst appoints Neil Allen senior community manager with responsibility for Fort George innovation

Catalyst is an independent, not-for-profit organisation focused on fostering entrepreneurship and innovation, supporting transformative businesses and developing the tech industry.

It opened its first building on the banks of the River Foyle in 2014.

Today it announced that Neil Allen has come on board to take up the newly created post of senior community manager, after relocating home from Dublin, where he was responsible for managing member engagement for global co-working provider WeWork.

He has also worked for Apple and in the music world, running his own tour and artist management company.

In his new role Neil will work to build the Catalyst community while maximising the impact its campuses have in the wider community.

Elaine Smyth, Director of Innovation Community at Catalyst, said: “We’re really excited to have Neil join us and bring his experience of community building to each of our campuses. Catalyst exists to help its tenants thrive, to encourage innovation and as a result to help the local economy grow.

“In the post Covid-19 world, with restrictions easing, we really want to put the focus back on the benefits of being part of this community, of collaboration and of helping grow the clusters that can help make this region truly world leading.”

Neil said: “I am a people person at heart and have always worked hard to make people feel valued, so wellbeing is going to be a big focus from day one. I can't wait to re-build what it means to be part of the Catalyst Community and to learn more about what our members do and what makes them tick so we can plan a post-Covid experience they will enjoy. I want to have a positive impact on Catalyst, its members and anyone with a touchpoint with Catalyst.”

He added: “In the north west that means being proactive and creating a sense of belonging not just for those who work in the building, but also by growing Catalyst’s involvement in all the other great stuff that’s happening in the city. Derry has innovation, energy and talent and we want its ambitious founders, creators and leaders to know we’re there to support them too.”

In the coming months Catalyst will be running a number of exciting programmes open to people in the north west, including INVENT, Co-Founders and Generation Innovation.