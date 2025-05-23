Celebrating Prestigious APIL Industry Recognitions at JMK Solicitors

JMK Solicitors, Northern Ireland’s number one personal injury specialists proudly celebrate the prestigious achievements of Una O’Neill and Maurece Hutchinson, who have both been recognised by the Association of Personal Injury Lawyers (APIL). As a leading organisation in personal injury law, APIL plays a vital role in advancing personal injury law and advocating for the rights of injured individuals.

Una O’Neill, Solicitor at JMK Solicitors, was recently appointed as Joint Regional Coordinator for APIL’s Northern Ireland group. This appointment continues the firm’s strong legacy, following in the footsteps of Maurece Hutchinson, who served as Joint Regional Coordinator from 2016 to 2022.

Una expressed her excitement for this new role, saying, “I’m proud to take on this position within APIL and remain committed to advocating for injured individuals. This opportunity allows me to support, inform, and educate our members while ensuring fair treatment for those we represent. It’s incredibly fulfilling to help clients on their road to recovery after an accident or injury, and I’m honoured to be part of a team dedicated to making a difference.”

Una is one of 3 solicitors in JMK who are also accredited Senior Litigators, Andrew Moore and Sinéad Toal being the remaining two, recognising their expertise in personal injury claims.

Pictured L:R Maurece Hutchinson (Co Founder), Una O'Neill (Solicitor)

In addition, Maurece Hutchinson, Co-Founder of JMK Solicitors, has been awarded the distinguished title of Emeritus Fellow of APIL. This prestigious recognition highlights Maurece’s exceptional contributions to personal injury law. With nearly 30 years of APIL membership, Maurece previously held Fellow status—an independent mark of excellence in the field. After her service as Joint Regional Coordinator for APIL she continues to contribute to key legal consultations that shape the rights of injured people in Northern Ireland.

Reflecting on this Maurece commented, “I’m deeply honoured to receive the Emeritus Fellow recognition from APIL. For over 30 years, my passion has always been to help those who’ve experienced injury. Leading JMK Solicitors to be Northern Ireland’s number one practice for over a decade has been incredibly rewarding. Our commitment to prioritising clients and securing justice for injured individuals is at the heart of all that we do at JMK Solicitors. To be recognised by APIL is truly humbling.”

JMK Solicitors remains dedicated to excellence in personal injury law, being an APIL accredited practice and holding the Lexcel Quality Mark which is independent assessment of excellence in provision of legal services . JMK are committed to championing the rights of injured individuals across Northern Ireland.

