Chamber President Selina Horshi says political vacuum is having detrimental effect
The Chamber of Commerce President Selina Horshi has said the ongoing absence of an Executive is having a detrimental effect on the economy.
The Chamber President was speaking at the Chamber’s President’s Annual Lunch at the City Hotel on Thursday.
Ms. Horshi, said: “The ongoing lack of an Executive and Assembly is deeply regrettable once again. It’s extremely frustrating, for businesses and communities, that our MLAs have not been able to sit at Stormont and pass positive and progressive legislation for nearly a year.
"This is even more frustrating in the face of challenges like the cost-of-living crisis which have impacted everyone in our society.
“The recent announcement of the Windsor Framework was a positive step in relations between the EU and the UK and we remain cautiously hopeful that an agreed deal can lead to the restoration of the Executive.
"As we approach the 25th anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement, it’s important that we recapture the optimism and hope of 1998.”