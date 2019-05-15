Come and join in Humpty Dumpty’s Big Egg Venture

Humpty Dumpty’s Big Egg Venture comes to Strabane and Derry this month.

On Saturday, May 18 (2pm - 3.30pm) this amazing family show will be at The Alley Theatre and Conference Centre and on Saturday, May 25 (2pm - 3.30pm) it’s coming to the Millennium Forum Theatre and Conference Centre.

The classic nursery rhyme ‘Humpty Dumpty’ is brought to the big stage in this wonderful live interactive all singing and all-dancing production.

Humpty is going on a big adventure to climb the highest wall in the kingdom, but Humpty needs your help!

Sing along, solve puzzles and meet lots and lots of famous children’s characters along the way including The Three Little Pigs, Little Bo Peep and all the animals on Old MacDonald’s Farm!

With amazing costumes, dazzling stage sets and a host of colourful characters to bring you on the journey of a lifetime.

The show is deal for ages 1 to 6 years plus the ‘big kids’ as well.

Tickets are £10, however a Family Ticket (4 seats) is only £35.

Go to https://www.alley-theatre.com/ or https://www.millenniumforum.co.uk/ for more information and to book.