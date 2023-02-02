COMMENT: Refusing to take no for an answer: Derry & NW infrastructure projects a testament to people power
It wasn’t that many years ago that it was revealed Derry’s sole remaining rail line was under threat of closure. Then local people rose up.
Fast forward to this week and the succession of positive announcements on rail and road infrastructure, and we see just how important that united stance in refusing to take no for an answer has been.
We now have clear commitments that Phase 3 of the Derry line upgrade will happen. It is also to be hoped that when the All-Island Rail Review is published it will recommend the development of other rail routes from the north west.
Special mention must go to Into The West who have led the charge for these developments and galvanised the city and region into action to demand better services and equality for people living here. They were also instrumental in securing the refurbishment of the Victorian NW Transport hub.
This week we also have renewed pledges on the A5 and confirmation on when the A6 Derry to Dungiven roadworks are expected to be completed, while a new £32m full fleet of electric Foyle Metro buses will be in place by July, making Derry the first city in the north to have made the switch.
Add on to these other recent developments, including greenways, the Sustrans hub, and ongoing talks for new Derry airport routes, and we look to be in a much better place than we were two decades back.
People across the north west are used to having to fight for our fair share, and will no doubt be watching closely to ensure delivery on these and other key projects into the future.