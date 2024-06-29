95 great pictures from Derry's Foyle Maritime Festival in Derry 2024

By Brendan McDaid
Published 29th Jun 2024, 07:50 BST
Updated 29th Jun 2024, 09:58 BST
Images from Friday afternoon as crowds began to gather on the second day of the four day Maritime Festival. The festival resumes at 12 noon Saturday running through to 11.30pm and recommences on Sunday from 12 noon to 6pm.

Pictures by George Sweeney, Brendan McDaid, Derry Journal and Martin McKeown & Derry City & Strabane District Council.

Members of the Holmes family visiting the Foyle Maritime Festival. Photo: George Sweeney

Large crowds visit the Foyle Maritime Festival. Photo: George Sweeney

The carousel is popular at the Foyle Maritime Festival. Photo: George Sweeney

Having a break during a visit to the Foyle Maritime Festival. Photo: George Sweeney

