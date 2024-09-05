This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

The back-to-school season can be overwhelming with the need for new uniforms, stationery and other essentials

Families face added financial strain due to the ongoing cost-of-living crisis

There are ways to ease the financial burden and make preparations more manageable

Personal finance expert and mum Amy Knight gives her insights on managing back-to-school expenses

As kids return to school in England, Wales and Northern Ireland (Scottish children have been back for a couple of weeks now), it can be a daunting task trying to get together everything they’ll need for the academic year ahead.

The logistical effort of trying to cater to the curriculum’s every activity and need with stationary, and the necessity of buying new uniform - particularly if your child is switching schools - can be daunting enough.

Then there’s the financial strain of it all, and with families struggling more than ever thanks to the ongoing cost-of-living crisis, the wallets and purses of parents can really feel the strain at this time of year.

Thankfully, there are measures you can take to help you cut down on the expense of stocking up ahead of the new school year,

We spoke to Amy Knight, a mum of two and NerdWallet UK’s personal finance expert, to get her six top tips on saving the pennies as children head back to learning:

Be realistic with your budget

“Back-to-school shopping is all about compromise. Make peace with the fact you may not be able to afford everything new, or get your child’s first choice of every item on the list.”

Pick up basics on your weekly shop

“I like to save time, as well as money, by using my food shop as an opportunity to buy school basics, such as grey trousers and white polo shirts, in the supermarket.

“Prices are reasonable and I can rack up loyalty card points to shave money off future shopping trips.”

Make some trade-offs

“Older children can get involved in the hunt for bargains and learn how much second-hand shopping can save.

“My boys wear hand-me-down sweatshirts from the school PTA because they know that leaves more money to buy new trainers.

“They’re also getting familiar with Vinted and I’m excited to get them started with the free swap site Swoperz.”

Stationery can be sourced, not bought

“Stationery makes great stocking fillers, so I save up any pens, pencils and rubbers that Santa brings, ready for when my kids’ pencil cases come home empty.

“Charity shops are a great place to find cheap, good-quality stationery sets that have been donated.

“You can also pick up pencil cases for a pound at car boot sales.”

Use social media

“Check local community Facebook groups and don’t be afraid to ask for what you need.

“Often, you’ll be doing other parents a favour by saving them the trouble of rehoming school stuff their children have outgrown.”

Seek out local support

“If you’re struggling to scrape together enough for the bare essentials, contact your school or local council.

“They’ll be able to point you towards the nearest clothing bank and can provide information on grants you may be able to apply for.”

Have your own back-to-school budgeting tips or experiences to share? We’d love to hear from you! Drop your advice, questions or stories in the comments section.