Estate agent, Franklins, advises that the property, named ‘Malin Hall’, dates back to 1758 and is a detached four-bay, two-storey over basement house with a dormer attic.

Extended around 1900 the property now offers an additional four-bay one and a half storey to the east with a single storey over basement to include a now disused swimming pool o the rear.

Franklins outlined how some of the ‘more important features of the home are the high ceilings, the original fireplaces and the original cornicing.’

To the outside the property comes with 5.31 acres and enjoys spectacular views over Trawbregga Bay.

"Kathleen & Michael Connolly, the former owners, bought the entire Malin Hall estate back in 1970. Then, with 100 acres the Connolly’s vision was to create a location where those in housing need could enjoy their twilight years in a warm secure environment.

“The foundation was formed following Kathleen’s untimely death in 1999 to make the vision a reality. It now offers independent living for the over 60’s in Malin, Co. Donegal to those in housing need and in particular welcomes applications from emigrants wanting to return to their native Ireland.

Franklins added: “After driving through the original stone built entrance pillars and iron gates, Malin Hall is accessed via a 400 metre split laneway through the Connolly Foundation Development.

“The front garden is extensively laid to lawn with mature trees & hedging. To the side & rear of the property is a large field of life stock currently glazing. To the rear a small courtyard between the garages & derelict cottages provides development potential for future development. to the east densely forested woodland provides further development potential for pathways, walkways, etc. The farmhouse is extremely well presented externally and the mature trees provide both privacy and shelter to the property itself. Enjoying a gently elevated position the site overlooks the beautiful Trawbregga Bay.”

You can view the property details on www.franklins.ie