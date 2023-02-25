News you can trust since 1772
Cost of Living Crisis rally in Derry : 'I feel like I have to fight back even when I'm tired, or sick, or sore'

The Cost of Living Crisis Campaign is calling on everyone to support today’s rally and march, organised by Derry Trades Union Council.

By Brendan McDaid
2 minutes ago - 2 min read
Updated 25th Feb 2023, 9:49am
Ellen Moore and Eddie Moore at a previous rally.
The public gathering takes place today, Saturday, February 25 at 12:30pm in Guildhall Square, Derry for the Derry Trades Union Council rally.

People have been advised to bring items such as whistles, drums and guitars, pots and pans to “make some noise”.

Due to her battle against cancer, COLCC spokesperson, Ellen Moore, said she knows the importance of this campaign all too well.

"I feel like I have to fight back against all this poverty. Even when I'm tired, or sick, or sore.

"I think I have to fight back because there are so many people who aren't doing anything yet. I think I'll help to hold the line until everyone else stands up to help. But, I might still keep going then too."

COLCC said Ellen's words are a reminder that ‘we all have a part to play in creating a better future for ourselves and our community’.

“High living costs are making it difficult for our people to make ends meet, our healthcare system is under threat, and workers are fighting for their rights. But we cannot let these challenges demoralise us,” a spokesperson said.

"As Martin Luther King Jr. once said, The time is always right to do what is right’. The Union movement has been leading the charge in fighting corporate greed and we need every able-bodied person to step forward and join the fight!

“Join us this Saturday, and let's rally together under one common cause. The working class community is strong, we are united, and we will make a real difference! Don't miss this chance to join the fight for a better future for us all.”

