In survey Audi A1 was car with the lowest running costs (photo: Adobe)

With fuel prices and general costs of living at a record high, many are looking at ways to reduce their outgoings.

To find out the most appealing and cost-effective car on the market, CarMats.co.uk has utilised its nationwide sales data to find out the 30 most popular UK cars and used a car running costs calculator to see which of these cars had the lowest and highest costs per mile, taking into consideration fuel consumption, depreciation and service maintenance costs.

Data reveals UK’s favourite cars that cost you most & least to run - with savings of OVER £5,000 a year.

With over 75 per cent of Brits holding a full driving licence, the UK has certified itself as a country of drivers. But with petrol prices hitting record highs, is driving becoming a luxury Brits can no longer afford?

Well, the choice of car, may be the reason for your higher monthly expenses. Fortunately, CarMats.co.uk has utilised its nationwide sales data to find out the 30 most popular UK cars and their costs to run.

Citroen C3 had second lowest running costs in survey (photo: Adobe)

Audi A1 has been crowned ‘cheapest’ most popular car to run.

The car mats retailer looked at their sales data and used a car running costs calculator to see which of these cars had the lowest costs per mile, taking into consideration fuel consumption, depreciation and service maintenance costs.

In first place for cheapest running costs was the Audi A1, which has the lowest average running costs at 49.02p per mile. According to GOV.uk motorists in the UK drive an average of 7,400 miles in a year, so you can expect an annual running cost of £3,641.

The 15 most popular cars with the lowest running costs in terms of ranking, model and running costs per mile are:

The Mercedes 220d is the car with the highest running costs according to new survey (photo: Adobe)

1 Audi A1 – A1 25 Sportback 5Dr 1.0TFSI – 49.02p per mile.

2 Citroen C3 – C3 Hatch 5Dr 1.2 PureTech – 50.95p peer mile.

3 Skoda Fabia – Fabia Hatch 5Dr 1.0 MPI – 51.42p per mile.

4 VW Polo – Polo Hatch 5Dr 1.0 EVO – 55.06p per mile.

Survey names Audi A4 as the second most expensive car to run (photo: Adobe)

5 Mini Hatch – Hatch II 3Dr Cooper 1.5 – 59.12p per mile.

6 Renault Clio – Clio Hatch 5Dr 1.0TCe – 61.18p per mile.

7 Peugeot 208 – 208 Hatch 5Dr 1.2 – 61.20p per mile.

8 Nissan Juke – Juke SUV 1.0 DIG-T – 62.02p per mile.

9 Ford Fiesta – Fiesta Hatch 5Dr 1.1Ti-VCT – 62.84p per mile.

10 Peugeout 2008 – 2008 SUV 1.2 PureTech – 63.16p per mile.

11 VW T-Roc – T-Roc SUV 2wd 1.0TSI – 63.63p per mile.

12 Vauxhall Corsa – Corsa Hatch 5Dr 1.5 TD – 68.91p per mile.

13 VW Golf – Golf Hatch 5Dr 1.0TSI 69.42p per mile.

14 BMW 1 Series – 1 Series 116 Hatch 5Dr 1.5d – 71.30p per mile.

15 Ford Focus – Focus Hatch 5Dr 1.0T EcoB 125 – 73.30p per mile.

Seemingly a British favourite for its cost efficiency, the CarMats sales data found that the Ford Focus was the UK’s most popular car but it came in fifteenth place for lowest costs per mile.

The 15 most popular cars with the highest running costs:

1 Mercedes C-Class – C Class C220 Coupe 2.0d.

2 Audi A4 – A4 35 Saloon 4Dr 2.0TFSI.

3 Peugeot 3008 – 3008 SUV 1.2 PTech 130.

4 BMW 3 Series – 3 Series 318 Saloon 2.0i 156.

5 VW Passat – Passat Saloon 1.5TSI EVO 150.

6 Mercedes A-Class – A Class A180 Saloon 4Dr 1.3.

7 Hyundai Tucson – Tucson SUV 1.6T-GDi 150.

8 Ford Kuga – Kuga SUV 2WD 1.5.

9 Mini Countryman – Countryman Cooper 1.5.

10 Nissan Qashqai – Qashqai SUV 2wd 1.3.

11 VW Tiguan – Tiguan SUV 2wd SWB 1.5TSI.

12 Skodia Octavia – Octavia Hatch 5Dr 1.0TSI.

13 Vauxhall Astra – Astra Hatch 5Dr 1.2 Turbo.

14 Kia Sportage – Sportage SUV 2wd 1.6T-GDi.

15 Seat Leon – Leon Hatch 5Dr 1.0TSI EVO.

Although the Audi A1 model was crowned the most cost-efficient to run, its relation, the Audi A4, was crowned second for highest running costs, with a whopping average cost of 102.46p per mile.

If you’re not due for a car upgrade any time soon, there are still ways you can reduce your monthly automotive expenses.

To help reduce monthly costs, CarMats.co.uk have revealed the tips that will cut the cost of your car’s expenses:

1. Shop around for insurance

2. Purchase a cheaper/insurance-friendly car

3. Pay upfront for insurance

4. Consider buying a more fuel-efficient car

5. Keep your tyres inflated

6. Lower your mileage

Walk more

Carpool with colleagues

Take a train or coach for extra-long journeys