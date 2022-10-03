News you can trust since 1772
The Derry Against Fuel Poverty march and rally sets off along Duke Street on Saturday afternoon last. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2239GS – 112

Derry 2022 Civil Rights March against poverty amid costs crisis

Crowds turned out to walk the traditional Civil Rights march route on Saturday to help ignite a new campaign in solidarity with the many, many households across the north west and beyond impacted by the Cost of Living Crisis.

By George Sweeney
Monday, 3rd October 2022, 10:17 am

Local people, trade union representatives, politicians and members of the organisers, Derry Against Fuel Poverty were among those who took part.

The March for a New Civil Rights Movement set off from Waterside Station and travelled to the city centre.

AGEIS Union was represented at the Derry Against Fuel Poverty march and rally on Saturday afternoon last.

AGEIS Union was represented at the Derry Against Fuel Poverty march and rally on Saturday afternoon last.

Photo: George Sweeney

Protesters who attended the Derry Against Fuel Poverty march and rally on Saturday afternoon last.

Protesters who attended the Derry Against Fuel Poverty march and rally on Saturday afternoon last.

Photo: George Sweeney

Lucia Jane Merron, aged 4, was at the Derry Against Fuel Poverty march and rally on Saturday afternoon last.

Lucia Jane Merron, aged 4, was at the Derry Against Fuel Poverty march and rally on Saturday afternoon last.

Photo: George Sweeney

Protester with a placard at the Derry Against Fuel Poverty march and rally on Saturday afternoon last.

Protester with a placard at the Derry Against Fuel Poverty march and rally on Saturday afternoon last.

Photo: George Sweeney

Cost of living crisis
