Local people, trade union representatives, politicians and members of the organisers, Derry Against Fuel Poverty were among those who took part.
The March for a New Civil Rights Movement set off from Waterside Station and travelled to the city centre.
1. AGEIS Union was represented at the Derry Against Fuel Poverty march and rally on Saturday afternoon last. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2239GS – 106
AGEIS Union was represented at the Derry Against Fuel Poverty march and rally on Saturday afternoon last. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2239GS – 106
Photo: George Sweeney
2. Protesters who attended the Derry Against Fuel Poverty march and rally on Saturday afternoon last. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2239GS – 109
Protesters who attended the Derry Against Fuel Poverty march and rally on Saturday afternoon last. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2239GS – 109
Photo: George Sweeney
3. Lucia Jane Merron, aged 4, was at the Derry Against Fuel Poverty march and rally on Saturday afternoon last. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2239GS – 099
Lucia Jane Merron, aged 4, was at the Derry Against Fuel Poverty march and rally on Saturday afternoon last. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2239GS – 099
Photo: George Sweeney
4. Protester with a placard at the Derry Against Fuel Poverty march and rally on Saturday afternoon last. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2239GS – 114
Protester with a placard at the Derry Against Fuel Poverty march and rally on Saturday afternoon last. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2239GS – 114
Photo: George Sweeney