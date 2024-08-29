Derry's Homebase's 'will close' next year after Sainsbury's acquires store to convert into supermarket

By Laura Glenn
Published 29th Aug 2024, 15:52 BST
Updated 29th Aug 2024, 16:05 BST
‘Homebase’ has confirmed that its Derry store will close ‘in 2025,’ but have not confirmed an exact date.

The closure follows news confirmed on Thursday that Sainsbury's has acquired the Homebase store, based at Crescent Link Retail Park, to convert into a supermarket.

Following questions from the Journal as to the future of Homebase’s Derry base and if it will relocate a spokesperson said: ‘Our store in Derry will close in 2025.”

They added that ‘all team members’ in their Derry store ‘will be offered the chance to interview for Sainsbury’s.’

The Homebase store at Crescent Link Retail Park. Photo: Google Earth.The Homebase store at Crescent Link Retail Park. Photo: Google Earth.
The Homebase store at Crescent Link Retail Park. Photo: Google Earth.

Derry’s Homebase is one 10 leasehold stores Sainsbury’s has acquired, which it will convert into supermarkets.

In a statement, the supermarket said the transaction, which is expected to be complete in early September, forms part of their ‘Next Level’ plan to offer more food choice to more customers.

Sainsbury’s, which has a store on Derry’s Strand Road, said that the acquired stores are in ‘key target locations’ that will help to grow the supermarket’s coverage across England, Northern Ireland and Scotland.

