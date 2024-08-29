Derry's Homebase's 'will close' next year after Sainsbury's acquires store to convert into supermarket
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The closure follows news confirmed on Thursday that Sainsbury's has acquired the Homebase store, based at Crescent Link Retail Park, to convert into a supermarket.
Following questions from the Journal as to the future of Homebase’s Derry base and if it will relocate a spokesperson said: ‘Our store in Derry will close in 2025.”
They added that ‘all team members’ in their Derry store ‘will be offered the chance to interview for Sainsbury’s.’
Derry’s Homebase is one 10 leasehold stores Sainsbury’s has acquired, which it will convert into supermarkets.
In a statement, the supermarket said the transaction, which is expected to be complete in early September, forms part of their ‘Next Level’ plan to offer more food choice to more customers.
Sainsbury’s, which has a store on Derry’s Strand Road, said that the acquired stores are in ‘key target locations’ that will help to grow the supermarket’s coverage across England, Northern Ireland and Scotland.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.