Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

We’ve pulled together this information for those planning to visit Derry’s Maritime Festival from Thursday June 27 through to Sunday June 30.

The festival will be open each day at the following times: Thursday from 12noon until 10pm; Friday from 12 noon to 10pm; Saturday from 12 noon to 11.30pm and on Sunday from 12 noon to 6pm.

In terms of travel and parking, there will be a number of restrictions which are being put in place to facilitate this year’s newly reconfigured festival site. These include a number of road and carpark closures and diversions over the course of the event.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Cost Of Living newsletter. Saving tips, deals and money hacks. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There are road closures in place throughout the event at Queen's Quay from Harbour Square to Queen's Quay Roundabout and through until 7am on July 2 to facilitate the event.

Derry City and Strabane District Council Mayor, Councillor Lilian Barr, takes the helm of the Tall Ship, La Malouine with Captain Roy Kerr as the Foyle Maritime Festival begins today, continuing until Sunday the 30th of June with four days of action packed activities including a spectacular sound and light show on Saturday the 29th. Joining the first citizen’s crew are Damian Rodgers, Foyle Port, Ciaran Doherty, Tourism Ireland and Aeidin McCarter, Head of Culture, Derry City and Strabane District Council. Picture Martin McKeown.

On-street parking restrictions will also be in place throughout the festival, and parking will be available at car parks throughout the city centre. However, the Queen's Quay car park will be closed for the duration of the festival to allow for events along the quayside.

There is also free event parking at Fort George and people are encouraged to avail of this facility and to refrain from parking at Sainsbury's car park. The Council has also encouraged people to use the city centre car parks and Magee College Car Park on Rock Road is also available for parking.

Dedicated accessible parking only is available at the Strand Road Car Park.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Translink have confirmed they are putting on additional late-night bus services for the Foyle Maritime Festival for the Showcase event along the quay on Saturday night to ensure festival goers can make a day of it and get home safely. All extra services will depart from inside Foyle Street Bus Station at 23:30 and include Goldliner journeys bound for Belfast and Coleraine, Ulsterbus routes to Strabane, Limavady and Dungiven and Foyle Metro services covering Cityside and Waterside routes.

There were a large number of street vendors at the Foyle Maritime Festival. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2229GS – 004

There will also be a number of other facilities have been introduced at this year’s festival, including a Quiet Space and accessible toilets located adjacent to the Council facility on the quay. Find out more about these facilities at www.derrystrabane.com/inclusion

Whilst cyclists are being fully encouraged to cycle to this year's events – they are being asked to dismount within the event zones to avoid accidents.

All festival goers should also note that facilities on site will include Information Points and toilets at convenient locations along the Quay. All facilities will be sign-posted and stewards and event staff will be able to provide direction.Derry City & Strabane Chief Inspector Luke Moyne said: “We are working with partners to ensure the appropriate plans are in place for this significant event and we would encourage the public, and all those attending, to make themselves aware of traffic plans and restrictions that will be in place.“The focus of the Festival is along The Quay area, which means there will be a road closure in the city centre, and an impact on traffic. We’re encouraging people to follow traffic information and directional signs on approach to the city. From a public safety point of view, we’re asking motorists to be aware of larger than usual pedestrian numbers, and for those pedestrians to take care when they are out and about."We are also asking groups going to any of the evening events, to make plans for how they will get home and for them to stay together safely at all times.“We would also remind the public that on-street drinking is only lawful in the areas clearly marked as designated zones only within the specified times.”"We hope to see a large number of people enjoying themselves over the course of the four days, and our request is for everyone to enjoy themselves in a safe and respectful manner. We look forward to welcoming everyone to the city.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police have advised that a free bike marking facility during which bikes can be registered with a unique reference number created in case they are stolen, and registered with the Bike Register website, will be operating in the area beside Sainsbury's car park on Strand Road between 10am and 3pm on Thursday, Friday and Saturday. No appointment is required, all you need to do is to bring your bike; the process takes just a few minutes.

Some of the crowds at a previous Foyle Maritime Festival. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2229GS – 010

In terms of the weather there is some good news ahead. While it looks like there may be occasional showers in store for the opening day on Thursday, the Met Office is forecasting a good deal of drier conditions and even some sunny spells for Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

In its forecast for the North the Met Office states that for Friday it will be “turning drier, brighter from southwest through afternoon, with best of shelter around the east coast. Strong west to northwest winds easing later in day. Maximum temperature 17 °C.”

The outlook for the rest of the weekend, meanwhile is “mostly dry and occasionally bright”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The first of a flotilla of stunning Tall Ships took up its position along Derry’s quayside ahead of the festival opening on Thursday with the Klevia and La Malouine sailed in just in time for the official start of the Foyle Maritime Festival.

Derry City and Strabane District Council Mayor, Councillor Lilian Seenoi-Barr takes the helm of the Tall Ship, La Malouine with Captain Roy Kerr as the Foyle Maritime Festival begins continuing until Sunday the 30th of June with four days of action packed activities including a spectacular sound and light show on Saturday the 29th. Picture Martin McKeown. 26.06.24

During the festival visitors can hop on board and find out more about the history behind the ships, which will also feature the Leader, the Irene, the Brocklebank and the Phoenix.

The programme highlight will be the Beyond Blue Showcase evening on Saturday June 29 which will run from 9pm until midnight along the riverfront.

The event will begin with an air raid siren ringing across the water to introduce A Dusk Chorus, a poignant choral event shoreside featuring 10 local choirs, as illuminated tall ships take up positions on the river to create a stunning backdrop for the evening with La Malouine Ship taking centre stage as the lead ship in its debut appearance at the festival.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A cannon ball will be fired at 9.40pm to signify the dramatic centre piece of the showcase, a specially commissioned, choreographed light and fire display with flames reaching 12 metres high and light beams that stretch far into the night sky.

This spectacle can be enjoyed from near and far and will run continuously on a loop until midnight. A synchronised fireworks display will add to the drama of the light show taking it into its final hour from 11pm until midnight. Please note the light show will feature strobe lighting for anyone who is sensitive to these effects.

Mayor of Derry and Strabane, Councillor Lilian Barr, took the helm this morning on La Malouine to welcome the crew on their first visit to the city for the four-day maritime extravaganza.

“I am so excited for the festival opening tomorrow, it really is going to be a special event and I look forward to welcoming visitors from far and wide to our beautiful city,” she declared. “It’s a fabulous hospitality showcase with plenty to do and see over the four days. And much of the entertainment and activities are free, so it’s the perfect family outing. I will be out and about throughout the festival, so please come and say hello!”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Mayor was joined at the launch photocall by representatives from Council and partners in the Foyle Port, and Tourism NI. The internationally acclaimed event is also supported by the Loughs Agency, Diageo and Ulster University.

Looking ahead to the festival opening, Council’s Head of Culture, Aeidin McCarter, said: “So much planning has gone into creating the Foyle Maritime Festival experience, and I know people are going to love the transformation of the quay into a bustling maritime village. There is going to be plenty of riverside entertainment and water activities, and also the chance to sit back, relax and soak up the atmosphere along the river.

“It’s a fantastic opportunity for businesses to showcase the exceptional products available locally and the delicious food being produced in our restaurants. It’s going to be a brilliant four days.”

Visitors can look forward to vintage fairground rides, live music, the culinary delights of the LegenDerry Food Village, the Maritime and Merchant Markets, Big Wheel, water taster sessions, Tall Ship visits and so much more.