‘Huge’ gas, oil and electricity price hikes - Foyle MLA call for funds to help people

Global oil and gas prices have soared to a three year high over recent times which has resulted in heating and electricity costs climbing for households as we approach the colder months.

Fears have been expressed that the increases will push already struggling families and single person households into poverty or greater poverty, especially those receiving benefits after top ups introduced at the start of the pandemic were withdrawn by the UK government this week.

The Foyle MLA said: “On an almost daily basis wholesale gas prices are hitting record highs; this will have a knock-on impact if further price rises are passed on to customers in gas and electricity bills.

Ciara Ferguson

“At the same time oil prices have also increased and many households here rely on oil for their heating.

“These huge increases come at a time when Boris Johnson’s government has just slashed Universal Credit and the furlough scheme has ended, putting huge pressure on already struggling workers and families.

“We need to see action now from the Tory government to alleviate the crisis in cost of living and take the burden off ordinary people.

“Without it many families will be plunged into poverty in the coming months.”

Ciara Ferguson called for increased funding to help families directly in meeting the costs.