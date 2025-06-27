Ireland's most northerly 4* hotel - Ballyliffin Lodge and Spa - celebrates a wonderful 20 years

The Lodge have been a symbol of quality hospitality in the Northwest for providing top- class hospitality to all guests.

They boast; 40 guest rooms, excel in Weddings & Events, Gate Lodge Civil Ceremony Venue, local produce cuisine and offer great services with their onsite Leisure and Spa.

Also, a truly valued Golf Destination Hotel albeit just 3kms from the world-class Ballyliffin Golf Club offering two stunning Links Courses. As Rory McIlroy says:

““BALLYLIFFIN’S TWO COURSES ARE A MUST PLAY ON ANY GOLF TRIP TO IRELAND”.

They like to push the boundaries and are always looking to improve on the Hotel and keep with guest demands. Major investment has been put into the Hotel over the years and this is apparent upon visiting. Located in the blissful Village of Ballyliffin with unspoilt views over Malin Head and the North Atlantic Coastline. Guests just treasure breathing in that fresh coastal Sea air. With local, friendly & professional staff, a visit to the Lodge is certainly a must when opting for a Donegal Short break.

Hotel Proprietors – Sean & Mary Keogh along with their wonderful four Children; Niamh, Caitlin, Diarmait & Alaina take great pride in the Hotel and are very pleased with how the Lodge has evolved the years.

Sean Keogh – “On behalf of myself and my family, I’m very happy to say that it has been such a pleasure to oversee our wonderful Hotel for so many years. Honestly, the Hospitality game can be very challenging – what with Covid, Wars and other challenging external factors but we have continued to drive the Hotel forward investing throughout and keeping the Lodge high-quality name and flying that flag for Ballyliffin and indeed Inishowen. I’m very proud of our Hotel & fantastic staff and I look forward to maintaining and evolving the Hotel for the next 20 years! I would also like to take this opportunity to genuinely thank all our customers for their fantastic support. It is sincerely appreciated.”

The Hotel will be enjoying many great offers, deals and giveaways throughout the year but especially now in these weeks mainly on their socials to mark the occasion so make sure to check out all and stay in the know.

Ron Kerrigan, Hotel General Manager – “I just wish to add onto Sean’s remarks there and say thank you to all our wonderful Guests, Customers and our valued local Leisure Members. You have stuck with us and enjoyed our services and made our Hotel your ‘home from home’ which is just so heart-warming for us all. The Hotel has evolved greatly over this last 20 years. We have invested heavily in all areas such as turning us into arguably the ‘Greenest Hotel in Ireland’. A real credit to all concerned and perhaps a benchmark to show all that even small Businesses in rural Ireland can still be at the forefront and set the standards and perhaps surpass them.

“We’re not stopping there however, this year we are investing further with upgrading all our hotel guest rooms and Corridors etc. Another large-scale project but one that guests and staff alike will reap the rewards for many years to come. We look forward to sharing in these exciting times with you all.

“Finally, I would also like to simply thank our staff also. We have great people throughout all Departments and that is key to success. We value you very highly and we look forward to working with you all for what we hope are many great years ahead. ”

The Lodge really knows how to set the standard for Hospitality in the Northwest and they are a real credit to both Ballyliffin and Inishowen. Make sure and check them out

over this special time.

Congratulations 4* Ballyliffin Lodge and enjoy your Celebrations!

The stunning views from the terrace. Photo: Ballyliffin Lodge

Ballyliffon Lodge and Spa celebrates 20 years with staff, management and owners. Photo: Jay Doherty Photography.