Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

You could be the next jackpot winner without evening knowing it... check your tickets!💰🎟️

Significant sums from the UK National Lottery remain unclaimed

Some winners may be unaware of their good fortune

Lottery winners have 180 days to claim their prize

Prizes up to £50,000 can be claimed in store or online, while larger amounts require contacting the National Lottery directly

Even if a ticket is damaged or destroyed, a valid claim may still be possible

Notable unclaimed prizes include £1m Euromillions tickets and a £500,000 Thunderball ticket

Sign up to the weekly Cost Of Living newsletter. Saving tips, deals and money hacks. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Winning the National Lottery jackpot is a dream for many, but what if you've already won and don't know it?

In the UK, substantial amounts of money from the National Lottery remain unclaimed, and despite having a six-month period to collect their winnings, some lucky winning-ticket holders have yet to step forward.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Perhaps they are unaware of their windfall, with winning tickets possibly stashed away in wallets, purses or online accounts. But could you be holding onto a winning ticket? Below, we’ve listed the current unclaimed prizes...

How long do National Lottery winners have to claim their prize?

The National Lottery is urging Lancashire residents to check their tickets in a bid to find one lucky EuroMillions winner who is sitting on a ticket worth £196, 646.70. | UGC

Winning lottery ticket holders have 180 days (approximately six months) from the draw date to claim the prize. If a valid claim is not received within this timeframe, the money and any interest earned on it goes to National Lottery Projects across the UK.

How can National Lottery winnings be claimed?

Prize winnings of £500 and under can be claimed in store from a National Lottery retailer. Prizes over £500 and up to and including £50,000 can be claimed online.

For prizes over £50,000, and monthly prize winnings (Set For Life), winning ticket holders should call the National Lottery on 0333 234 50 50 to confirm and arrange the winning claim.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

If your ticket has been damaged or destroyed, you still may be able to make a valid claim, however, an appeal should be filed within 30 days of the draw date. Details on the information you would need to provide can be found on the National Lottery website.

Current unclaimed National Lottery tickets:

Euromillions - £1m

A UK Millionaire Maker winner is out there somewhere, drawn on 23 February 2024. The ticket holder - who purchased their ticket in the London Borough of Camden - needs to claim it by 21 August.

Euromillions - £1m

A second UK Millionaire Maker winner is out there too, with this winning ticket drawn relatively recently on 16 April. The ticket holder - who purchased their ticket in Rhondda Cynon Taf - needs to claim it by 13 October.

Euromillions - £196,646.70

It’s not quite a million pounds, but just under £200,000 will do nicely for this Cumberland ticket holder who picked out 6, 7, 9, 14, 43 (Lucky Stars 3, 4) as the winning numbers for the draw on 6 June. They have until 1 December to collect.

Lotto HotPicks - £350,000

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A resident from the London Borough of Kingston upon Thames is sitting on over a quarter of a million pounds, with the winning numbers 6, 28, 30, 40, 53, 58 being drawn on 25 May They have until 21 November to claim their winnings.

Thunderball - £500,000

Half a million pounds awaits for one lucky resident of the London Borough of Islington, who recently plucked 9, 21, 31, 35, 36 (Thunderball 9) as their fortunate numbers, drawn on 1 June. They have until 28 November to claim the cash.