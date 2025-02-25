Marie's Chippy moves from van life to brand new takeaway in Muff
There were many sad customers when it closed but they’ll be delighted to hear that the takeaway had had a new lease of life and reopened in its very own premises in Muff.
The ‘Marie’ behind the name is Marie Hooton, who is originally from Derry and now lives in Buncrana.
A fan of the ‘good, old-fashioned takeaway,’ Marie’s popular and extensive menu in the former chip van has now been recreated in the new building, which is located on main street – just beside McColgan’s Butchers.
Speaking to the Journal ahead of the big opening on Tuesday, February 25, Marie said the only thing that has changed about her ‘chippy’ is that’s it has moved from a van in Bridgend to a building in Muff.
“Everything is the same. It’s just in a different location.”
The van favourites of fresh fish, kebab boxes and chicken boxes are back, as well as everything else you’d expect from a ‘traditional takeaway.’
Marie has worked in takeaways for many years and said she wants her customers to have the best.
"That’s big portions, all the favourites and everything as traditional as possible. It’s cash only and I’m using all the same suppliers I had before. I make all my own coleslaw and chop everything by hand.”
Marie ‘loved’ having the van in Bridgend, but it closed after circumstances changed. She ‘jumped at the chance’ to open her takeaway in Muff, when the opportunity presented itself.
The premises has had a great revamp and Marie is over the moon with the response to the business so far.
“The support has been unbelievable. I had a big following with the van and they’re all telling me they’re so excited I’m coming back.”
Marie thanked all her customers for their support and said she is looking forward to seeing them – and some new customers – in ‘Marie’s Chippy’ in Muff.
She also paid tribute to her partner, family and suppliers for their support.
She ‘can’t wait’ to meet everyone in Marie’s Chippy and said she ‘loves the buzz’ of meeting new people and providing great food.
Marie’s Chippy opening hours at the moment are Wednesday and Thursday from 4-9pm; Friday and Saturday from 4-11pm and 5-10pm on Sunday.
See MariesChippy on Facebook.
