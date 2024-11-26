Sainsbury’s has said there are ‘no plans’ to close or relocate its Strand Road store, following the purchase of the Homebase premises in Derry’s Crescent Link.

Sign up to the weekly Cost Of Living newsletter. Saving tips, deals and money hacks. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There has been some speculation locally that the popular supermarket would close its current store and relocate it to the premises in Crescent Link.

However, following a query from the Journal on the matter, a spokesperson from the company said this was not the case and there are ‘no plans to close / relocate Sainsbury’s Strand Road.’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They added that there are currently no details to share on their plans for the Crescent Link location, which was one of 10 leasehold stores Sainsbury’s acquired from Homebase, which it will convert into supermarkets.

Sainsbury's on the Strand Road.

This was confirmed in July, during which the supermarket said the transaction forms part of their ‘Next Level’ plan to offer more food choice to more customers.

At that time, Homebase said its Derry store will close ‘in 2025’.