'No plans' to close or relocate Sainsbury's on Strand Road Derry
There has been some speculation locally that the popular supermarket would close its current store and relocate it to the premises in Crescent Link.
However, following a query from the Journal on the matter, a spokesperson from the company said this was not the case and there are ‘no plans to close / relocate Sainsbury’s Strand Road.’
They added that there are currently no details to share on their plans for the Crescent Link location, which was one of 10 leasehold stores Sainsbury’s acquired from Homebase, which it will convert into supermarkets.
This was confirmed in July, during which the supermarket said the transaction forms part of their ‘Next Level’ plan to offer more food choice to more customers.
At that time, Homebase said its Derry store will close ‘in 2025’.
