Popular Derry shop 'Mermaid Cove' announces closure from end of June

Popular Derry business Mermaid Cove, which is located in the Richmond Centre, has announced it is to close at the end of this month.

The owners of Mermaid Cove, which specialises in bath bombs, homemade soaps, natural cosmetics and home fragrances, announced the closure with ‘great sadness’.

Writing on their social media page, they thanked customers and all at the Richmond Centre for their support.

"With great sadness we must announce that Mermaid Cove will close at the end of June 2025. It's been an 8 year journey with 5 years in Richmond Centre . Our contract has finished and with many challenges trading on the high street we feel the time is right to end this amazing journey. Bringing the unique high quality products here has become more difficult and many of our suppliers have stopped sending into NI.

“We would like to thank the loyal customers who have supported us through the good and difficult times - it was very much appreciated.

“Also we thank the management and staff at Richmond ctr. for all the help during the last 5 years.”

The family will now focus on their other store, Equivalenza.

“As a local family business we will now put all our efforts into growing our Equivalenza Derry City store which has been trading for nearly 13 years.”

They also confirmed a sale on items at Mermaid Cove.

They added: “Many 3 for 2 deals on bath bombs, melts, sachets and home fragrance products.”

See https://www.facebook.com/MermaidCoveDerryCity on Facebook.