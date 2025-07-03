Popular retail chain Søstrene Grene confirmed for Derry's Richmond Centre

The Richmond Centre has confirmed that the new store to be located on Level 1 is the hugely popular Danish retail chain Søstrene Grene.

Sign up to the weekly Cost Of Living newsletter. Saving tips, deals and money hacks. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The news was revealed via an entertaining reel on the centre’s social media page, with the tagline: ‘Hi Derry, start practicing Danish because Sisters Grene is about to bring all the hygge to the Richmond Centre’.

Søstrene Grene is a popular Danish retail chain and the name, which translates to "The Grene Sisters" in Danish, refers to two fictional sisters, Anna and Clara, who serve as the company's hosts and embody its brand aesthetic.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With more than 240 stores across 15 countries, the stores offer a wide assortment of home interiors, furniture, kitchen items, hobby articles, party supplies, gift wrapping, stationery, children’s interiors and toys as well as seasonal items. Every week, new products land in stores.

The Richmond Centre.

According to their website, the stores are designed to ‘inspire body and soul by means of classical music, creative product displays, aisles of ’hygge’ and with finds around every corner.’

You can visit the store online at https://sostrenegrene.com/ie and