Popular retail chain Søstrene Grene confirmed for Derry's Richmond Centre
The news was revealed via an entertaining reel on the centre’s social media page, with the tagline: ‘Hi Derry, start practicing Danish because Sisters Grene is about to bring all the hygge to the Richmond Centre’.
Søstrene Grene is a popular Danish retail chain and the name, which translates to "The Grene Sisters" in Danish, refers to two fictional sisters, Anna and Clara, who serve as the company's hosts and embody its brand aesthetic.
With more than 240 stores across 15 countries, the stores offer a wide assortment of home interiors, furniture, kitchen items, hobby articles, party supplies, gift wrapping, stationery, children’s interiors and toys as well as seasonal items. Every week, new products land in stores.
According to their website, the stores are designed to ‘inspire body and soul by means of classical music, creative product displays, aisles of ’hygge’ and with finds around every corner.’
