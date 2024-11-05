Redcastle Oceanfront Golf and Spa Hotel wins two major accolades at Irish Hotel Awards 2024

Redcastle Oceanfront Golf and Spa Hotel brought home two major accolades at the recent, prestigious Irish Hotel Awards 2024.

The renowned ‘The Edge restaurant’ at the hotel was recognised with the Ulster Fine Dining Experience of The Year award and Redcastle Hotel’s Executive Head Chef Gordon Smyth was named Ulster Chef of The Year at the Irish Hotel Awards.

Speaking of the win, Chef Gordon Smyth said: “It’s a terrific feeling to be recognised for your work, especially in such a competitive space and with so much culinary talent in this part of Ireland. I have worked hard to put Redcastle Hotel on the map as somewhere to travel for its food offering, so I’m delighted to help get the word out and hopefully get more people interested in visiting Donegal too.”

Speaking of winning the awards, General Manager at the hotel Owen McGee said: “These awards reflect the dedication, passion, and teamwork of everyone at Redcastle Oceanfront Golf and Spa Hotel.

Chefs Mark Casson and Melvin Paulose collecting Redcastle Hotel's awards at the Irish Hotel Awards.

“We are incredibly proud of our team and grateful to the Irish Hotel Awards for these recognitions. We also extend our deepest thanks to our valued guests for their continued support. We look forward to welcoming guests, both new and returning, to experience our award-winning dining and hospitality.”

The hotel has now launched its new winter menu, which was created by Head Chef Gordon Smyth.

Highlights include starters such as Warm Smoked Gubbeen Chorizo Salad with Baby Gems, Sourdough Croutes, Parmesan with garlic dressing, and Whiskey Maple Cured Salmon, Crispy Potato, Dill Velouté , Mains of Roast Pork Belly, Nduja Arancini, Hispi Cabbage, Romesco and Pear and Pan Fried Hake, Charred Tenderstem, Chilli Prawn Ginger Wonton, Thai Green Curry and Coconut Velouté and dessert highlights include Irish Whiskey and Oatmeal Crème Brulee with Sable Biscuit and a “Tiramisu” Espresso Mousse.