Council becomes first employer to champion Youth Business Charter

Derry and Strabane Council has become the first local employer to champion the Peace IV funded Youth Business Charter (YBC).

Developed by Youth 19, YBC is a year-long programme dedicated to young people between the ages of 12 and 24.

Mayor of Derry and Strabane District, Michaela Boyle, said the YBC is a fantastic initiative, aimed at engaging and empowering young people.

“I am delighted that Council is spearheading this initiative by being the first local employer to sign up to the Charter and to endorse the work that the Youth 19 team are doing to put the needs and views of young people to the fore.

“The Youth Business Charter is a key project within Youth 19, and supports the Strategic Growth Plan commitment within Education and Skills working towards securing a better skilled and educated workforce.”

The Charter highlights the positive work being carried out by employers in helping young people find a pathway to employment. It also raises awareness among young people of the industries and employers that are supportive of young people and will assist in their personal and career development.

The Mayor said that the Youth Business Charter is so vital because it aims to provide work experience and upskilling opportunities to young people. It will also help those entering the labour market or who are long term unemployed or economically inactive.

“We have carried out research with young people that has identified that among the many challenges they face are a lack of jobs, career advice and apprenticeships with little opportunity for small business innovation. With this in mind, the Council secured PEACE IV funding to assist us with the development of the Youth Business Charter that will help overcome these issues and work to promote employment opportunities for young people across the Derry and Strabane areas.”

Skills Manager with Council, Tina Gillespie, said it was a fantastic opportunity for local employers to connect with young people.

“We will be actively encouraging local employers to sign up and avail of the many benefits the Charter offers.

“We firmly believe that by signing up to the Youth Charter businesses can recruit high calibre employees by becoming the employers of choice and that it has the potential to increase productivity and staff retention through improved engagement and job satisfaction,” she said.

Businesses and local employers interested in signing up to the Youth Business Chater can do so by contacting youth@derrystrabane.com