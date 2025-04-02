CRASH Services marks five years of success with the four-day week

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

CRASH Services proudly celebrates five years since launching the four-day working week for all employees, with no reduction in pay or benefits. As one of the first employers in Northern Ireland to implement this initiative, CRASH has demonstrated its commitment to employee well-being while maintaining high levels of productivity and customer care.

A Vision for Work-Life Balance

Michelle Murphy, Operations Director at CRASH, commented “In April 2020, we took the innovative step to reduce our working hours by 20%, from 35 to 28 hours per week, without affecting salaries. Recognising the increasing challenges of achieving a healthy work-life balance, we believed this change would significantly benefit our employees and in turn our customers. After five years of working a four-day work week, we are delighted with its impact of staff attraction and retention in such a competitive job market. This approach has also greatly enhanced our employee well-being while ensuring our customer care remains exceptional, with 99% of our customers recommending CRASH.”

Paula Mahoney, Marketing Director at CRASH, commented, “For nearly 30 years, we have been dedicated and committed to acting with care for those involved in road traffic incidents, ensuring our customers receive the best possible support during challenging times. The introduction of the four-day working week has fostered a healthier work-life balance, empowering our employees to excel in high-pressure situations while continuing to deliver exceptional customer care. Five years on, we remain dedicated to a workplace culture that prioritises both employee well-being and outstanding customer care.”

Paula Mahoney, Marketing Director (L) and Michelle Murphy, Operations Director (R).

A Positive Employee Impact

Claims Team Leader, Mairead Morgan who has been with the company since 2016 commented “The four-day work week allows for more time to enjoy hobbies and spend with family. Surprisingly, my productivity has increased because the condensed schedule keeps me focused and efficient. Knowing the work still needs to be completed encourages a more intentional approach to each day.”

Rosanne Boyle, Quality and Training Coordinator; an employee of CRASH Services for 10 years, shares with us how she spends her day off, “On my extra day off, I like to go to the gym, go for a walk and clean my house. This extra day off each week not only helps me stay organised but also gives me the space to prioritise self-care, leading to a better work-life balance.”

As CRASH Services celebrates this milestone, the company remains dedicated to fostering a progressive and supportive workplace, ensuring both employees and customers continue to benefit from its forward-thinking approach.