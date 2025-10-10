Creggan Heights £12.4million refurbishment scheme - biggest investment in Derry in decades

A major new maintenance programme, announced by the Housing Executive, will see over 100 homes in the Creggan area of Derry receive substantial upgrades over the next three years.

One hundred and nine properties in Creggan Heights, many of which are over 70 years old, will be modernised in a scheme worth £12.4m – one of the largest single investments in the area in recent times.

Upgrades will include replacement of the existing external leaf of cavity walls and provision of full-fill cavity wall insulation.

Replacement flooring, new bathrooms and kitchens, the installation of solar panels and roofing improvements will also be delivered, bringing the terraced and semi-detached, two storey homes – built in the 1950’s - into the modern era.

Pictured in Creggan Heights, where over 100 houses will benefit from a £12.4 million Housing Executive refurbishment scheme are (left to right) Housing Executive Chief Executive Grainia Long, Eddie Doherty, Housing Executive West Area Manager and Ryan McErlean, Head of Operation, CFM Build & Regenerate Department.

Housing Executive Chief Executive, Grainia Long, visited the Creggan Heights site with local staff and contractors, remarking; “We’re excited to see work begin on the refurbishment of these homes as we strive to keep our tenants in this area safe, warm and dry for decades to come.

“It’s a very significant investment for us, which future-proofs the properties while boosting employment and skills in the region over the next three years.

“I’ve also had the opportunity to call at an even older building during my visit, as we’ll soon be revealing the newly refurbished Housing Executive building in Pump Street, where we are completing a full re-vamp of an historic building at a cost of almost £1million.

“Once used as office space, this terraced property will soon be ready to be rented to four households in the city centre area which – again – speaks to our commitment to invest in sustainable homes in the city while proving opportunities for city centre living.”

Construction company Combined Facilities Management Ltd. (CFM) will deliver the upgrade scheme at Creggan Heights.

Eddie Doherty, Housing Executive West Area Manager said: “As someone who grew up in Creggan, I am very aware of what it means to the people of this area to see work get underway.

“It will provide increasingly more modern, comfortable warm, cost-effective homes for years to come for so many families who are proud to call Creggan home.

“It’s an exciting time for the people in the area and we will continue to liaise with the local community and their representatives as work gets underway in the months ahead.”

Ryan McErlean, Head of Operation CFM Build & Regenerate Department said; "This redevelopment marks a major investment in the future of this community.

“As a result of this comprehensive refurbishment, homes will be upgraded to modern standards, improving the quality of life for tenants and also ensuring the long-term sustainability of the housing stock.

“CFM are committed to working in partnership with the Housing Executive, local residents and community groups to deliver lasting benefits for Creggan and beyond."

The South Derry headquartered company focuses on enhancing communities and promoting sustainable living.

CFM’s projects range from modernisations to comprehensive property redevelopment, all with the goal, it says, of achieving a carbon-neutral future.