Cross-border truck convoy event on Sunday

A truck convoy is set to travel across the border from Derry to Donegal and vice versa this Sunday to show the world ‘what an open border looks like.’

Organised by George Mills from Culdaff, the convoy will see trucks on the Derry side of the border gather near the Skeoge roundabout and trucks on the Donegal side congregate near the Bridgend border. The vehicles will then travel in convoy across the border in both directions to each roundabout.

Mr Mills told the ‘Journal’ how the event is symbolic and will represent how they can currently move freely, and how a hard border would have a catastrophic effect. He added: “13,800 trucks cross that border at some point whether it’s Newry or Bridgend or Muff, every single day. I don’t think they’re understanding that.”

Mr Mills also outlined the importance of Derry Port, and said while there is talk of a deal being done, it is still early days and no-one as yet, knows the full outcome or impact of Brexit. The truck convoy begins at 3pm this Sunday and trucks are encouraged to park in laybys or hard shoulders near the roundabouts, with those at Bridgend to be located on the Letterkenny side. Mr Mills is ‘very grateful’ to the PSNI and Gardai for their co-operation. He has encouraged anyone who wants to join the convoy, which is to be non-political, with the only flag to be a European one, to take part. He also welcomes the public, especially cross-border workers to attend and watch the convoy.