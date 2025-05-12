Da Vinci’s blasts ‘libellous posts’ and ‘ridiculous conspiracy theories’ and promises significant investment in ‘iconic tourist destination’

Da Vinci’s Hotel has blasted ‘libellous posts’ and ‘ridiculous conspiracy theories’ circulating on social media while promising further ‘significant investment’ in the ‘iconic tourist destination’ in the city.

The proprietors of the hotel said its legal team was examining false rumours about the popular hospitality venue that appeared over the weekend.

"Da Vincis Hotel has been aware of libellous posts circulating on social media. Whilst our legal team addresses the defamatory comments made by certain individuals on social media over the weekend, we would like to categorically state that there is absolutely no truth in any of the rumours and the hotel looks forward to welcoming guests to our wonderful hotel,” it said in a customer notice published on its social media on Monday morning.

The statement referred to ongoing investment proposals.

The interior of the bar at Da Vinci's

“We have already commenced our refurbishment plans which will initially see improvement of guestrooms and guest areas in the hotel. This significant investment is a sign of our confidence in the local area with exciting ambitions for Da Vincis in the coming years.

“We are sympathetic to the heritage of the hotel and under our leadership & further investment Da Vincis will continue to flourish and maintain its reputation as an iconic tourist destination in Northern Ireland,” it stated.

The management and owners said they would not dignify the false rumours circulating online with any further response.

“We will not be making any further comments or giving airtime to any of these ridiculous conspiracy theories,” the statement concluded.