Derry a net exporter of people: NISRA data

More left Derry and Strabane last year than arrived from abroad to live here.

The Council, alongside Causeway Coast & Glens, was one of just two areas that saw more people emigrate than immigrate.

“Derry City and Strabane (100 people) and Causeway Coast and Glens (100 people) both experienced net outflows of international migrants between mid-2017 and mid-2018.

“In the same period, Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon had the highest level of net inward international migration (1,100 people) followed Belfast (900 people),” according to the Northern Ireland Statistics and Research Agency.

Its ‘Long-term International Migration Statistics for NI’ bulletin shows Derry and Strabane bucked the trend in the North. As well as in Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon and Belfast there were net inflows in Mid Ulster (500), Mid and East Antrim (500), Newry, Mourne and Down (500), Fermanagh and Omagh (200), Ards and North Down (200), Antrim and Newtonabbey (100 and Lisburn and Castlereagh (100).

There was nonetheless a decrease in inward migration overall year-on-year across the board.

“In the calendar year to December 2018 the Medical Card Register shows 13,000 international inflows to NI - a 35.4 per cent decrease since 2017.

“Analysing medical card data by country of last residence shows that, the Republic of Ireland was the top country of last residence for people coming to live in NI from outside the UK in the calendar year 2018.

“This was closely followed by Romania in second.

“Levels of inflows from these two countries have increased since the calendar year 2017 (RoI: 300 more inflows, up 28.5 per cent; Romania: 500 more inflows, up 56.4 per cent,” reports NISRA.