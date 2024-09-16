Derry Bank of Ireland to become boutique hotel: 5th floor sought to city centre building

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Updated plans for a boutique hotel at the former Bank of Ireland in Derry have been submitted to Derry City and Strabane District Council.

The recently-submitted planning application seeks permission for a fifth floor extension to the former bank and listed building at 15 Strand Road, which has been vacant since the bank’s closure in 2021.

In an accompanying Design And Access Statement, agents Sperrin Design Safety said the applicants, Short. Visit Ltd, had received planning approval for the hotel in 2023, and original plans included a new fourth floor extension.

The new application is now seeking permission for a fifth floor extension to allow for larger rooms.

People queue outside the Bank of Ireland, on Strand Road, when businesses reopened in the city centre last weekend. DER2420GS – 024

The statement noted that the hotel needs to have enough bedrooms to ensure a return on the investment is financially viable and, when works commenced on-site, “we gained a better understanding of the space available for the bedroom layouts on each of the upper floors”.

“A decision was taken to reduce the number of bedrooms from nine to eight [per floor] in order to increase the size of the bedrooms to suit the proposed market,” the statement added. “Therefore from 36 bedrooms to 32, and providing an additional fifth level to increase the rooms from 32 to 40 bedrooms, making the hotel business plan viable.

“With the proposed design the ground floor will provide a foyer with a reception for staying guests.

“There will be a bar / restaurant, and associated toilets and storage, to facilitate guest entertainment for breakfast and evening dinner.

“It will also be available for the general public to utilise for entertainment, managed by the hotel management.”

