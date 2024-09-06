Derry-based Adrian Johnston appointed Belfast’s new Innovation Commissioner

Derry-based Adrian Johnston has been appointed Belfast’s new Innovation Commissioner.

Mr. Johnson will assume the position in January.

He is currently the Chair of the Community Foundation for Northern Ireland.

He has been involved with the Community Voluntary Sector for over 25 years across reconciliation and youth work.

Dr. Adrian Johnston

Róisín Wood, Chief Executive Officer of the Community Foundation for Northern Ireland said: “We extend our heartiest congratulations to our Chairperson, Dr. Adrian Johnston MBE, on his appointment as Innovation Commissioner for Innovation City Belfast (ICB).

"At the Foundation, our mission is ‘to work hand in hand with communities to build a better future’ – a strategy Adrian was key in developing.

"The commitment and leadership he has shown as Chair of the Foundation is indicative of the approach he will take as Innovation Commissioner, supporting sustainable growth and promoting Belfast as a global home for innovation."

Mr. Johnston is Director of Strategic Business Partnerships Catalyst NI – based at Fort George in Derry and the Titanic Quarter in Belfast – and a member of the Open Data Institute. He sits on the board of the YMCA in Derry.

"Adrian’s experience in technology, philanthropy and innovation is a recipe for success. We look forward to working with him and ICB to encourage investment in Belfast to bring value to every citizen, whether through increased employment, education, or building a better connected, healthier city.

"These goals epitomise the values of the VCSE sector, and we look forward to supporting cross-sectoral partnerships to drive innovation.”