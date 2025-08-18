Blue Canvas, a new network of AI experts and consultancy based in Derry, has been officially launched with the aim to help Northern Ireland businesses integrate artificial intelligence into their operations.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Ebrington Square-based company has been “quietly working” with select customers since the start of 2025 and is now expanding its services to organisations across Northern Ireland after launching this month.

Blue Canvas was founded by Phil Patterson, an experienced local tech business leader, with the aim to “make AI adoption accessible for any business – from local window cleaners to deep-tech startups – by demystifying AI and embedding it into everyday business development and sales workflows”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It specialises in harnessing the power of artificial intelligence to transform business development and sales strategies.

Blue Canvas was founded by Phil Patterson.

Unlike niche AI providers focusing on specific sectors, Blue Canvas’s panel of expert AI consultants and tutors works with companies of all sizes and industries and develops tailored solutions to boost revenue, improve efficiency, and ‘ensure businesses stay ahead of the competition’.

Mr. Patterson said: “We are excited to help Northern Ireland businesses get a head start on AI. Those that adopt AI early often find increased profitability through higher sales and improved cost efficiencies. Blue Canvas is here to make AI less scary, and get you started on your journey.”

Earlier this year, Blue Canvas assisted Belfast-based retailer The Wall Group in leveraging AI insights to plan a major expansion. The result was a data-driven £4 million investment into a new state-of-the-art supermarket, creating 50 jobs and a thriving community hub.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

To encourage AI uptake, Blue Canvas is offering free 15-minute consultation sessions to any business in the north.

“Sometimes all it takes is a 15-minute chat to spark ideas on how AI might save hours of work or open new revenue streams,” Mr Patterson said.

"All NI businesses – regardless of size or technical know-how – are invited to book a free session and take the first step in their AI journey.

"During the consultation, Blue Canvas experts can pinpoint ways to integrate AI into the client’s workflow.”

For more information and to book a session, visit www.bluecanvas.ai or contact [email protected].