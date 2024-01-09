Derry businessman Richard Hogg whose firm supplied concrete for Spurs stadium new Manufacturing NI chair

A Limavady-businessman whose company produced pre-cast concrete for the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium among other major infrastructure projects has been named the new chair of Manufacturing NI.

Richard Hogg, joined the Manufacturing NI Board in 2009 on behalf of his family business, Macrete Ireland Ltd.

Macrete is one of the UK and Ireland’s leading pre-cast concrete manufacturing firms, producing materials for major infrastructure, utility and sports stadia projects including the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London.

Richard replaces Con O’Neill, who had served as Chair since 2011.

The new chair of Manufacturing NI Richard Hogg (centre) with the current Chief Executive Stephen Kelly (on left) and outgoing chair Con O'Neill.

Paying tribute to his predecessor, Richard said “Con expertly guided the Manufacturing NI team through an incredibly turbulent time including a potential no-deal Brexit, the Covid-19 pandemic, and the cost of doing business crisis and battling energy prices.

"He was very generous with his wisdom and time, and both the Board and the Executive team led by Stephen Kelly and Mary Meehan have been very grateful for his service and commitment to Northern Ireland’s manufacturing community”.

He continued: “Manufacturing NI has and continues to deliver when it matters most. However, as we enter 2024, political paralysis has resulted in the misguided questioning of one of the few positive economic growth enablers of the last two decades – our industrial derating policy. Equally, our energy market does not serve consumers well by imposing some the highest energy prices in Europe.

“However, whilst we may have new Board leadership, we are all committed to challenge these existential issues in the strongest possible way for our SME and large manufacturing firms.

"Equally, as entrepreneurs do, we will run towards opportunities, such as our unique dual-market offer, selling more externally and creating the circumstances to not only sustain employment but to create more jobs for people of all abilities, right across Northern Ireland in places where they want to establish their homes and contribute to the local community.”

Welcoming the new Chair, Mr. O’Neill said: “It has been a great privilege to lead the Manufacturing NI Board over the last 11 years. Taking on the role, I had no idea we faced a decade full of unprecedented challenges, some existential, but through the voluntary efforts of the Board and the small hardworking team, the sector continues to deliver more jobs and more income for Northern Ireland, providing a positive example of what could and can be achieved, both economically and socially.”

He continued: “Richard has been very active and committed to supporting our manufacturers for many years both as a Manufacturing NI Board member but also voluntarily running programmes with schools. The entire Board know he will, alongside the team, fearlessly and vocally challenge things which obstruct our sector.”

Mr. Hogg will serve as Chair for a minimum of 2 years.

As well as supplying concrete for the new Spurs stadium in London, Macrete has been involved in Fulham's Craven Cottage extension, and new stadia for Brentford FC, AFC Wimbledon, Bristol City, Brighton, Wolves and Salford over the past decade and a half.