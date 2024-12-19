The Derry woman who is the chair of a new centre set to drive ethical Artificial Intelligence (AI) adoption in the North has described its works as a ‘significant step forward in harnessing the power of AI’ following its first board meeting at Magee.

FinTrU’s Kathryn Harkin was appointed as Chair of the Advisory Board of the Artificial Intelligence Collaboration Centre (AICC) announced as part of a £16.3m investment by Invest NI and the Department for the Economy in March 2024.

Leaders in industry, academia and government have been appointed to the AICC, led by Ulster University that works to foster greater adoption of AI.

The AICC will be chaired by Kathryn Harkin, Head of AI at FinTrU, who will lead the board from Derry as it sets the strategic direction for the multi-million-pound collaboration centre.

Board members, who came together for their first meeting on December 11 at Ulster University’s Derry campus where a third of the AICC team is currently based.

Ms. Harkin said: “I am honoured to chair the Advisory Board of the AICC. This initiative represents a significant step forward in harnessing the power of AI to drive innovation and productivity across Northern Ireland – particularly for our SME community.

"Our goal is to make AI an accessible tool for all relevant sectors, ensuring it is implemented ethically and responsibly to benefit both businesses and society.

"I look forward to working with our esteemed board members and the AICC team to set a strategic direction that will foster greater adoption and understanding of AI across the region.”

The AICC was announced by Invest NI and the Department for the Economy in March 2024 to drive ethical AI adoption in the North.

The AICC Advisory Board features industry representation from Kainos, PwC, Seagate, Ormeau Labs, BT, Matrix and NI Screen who will be supported by representatives from Invest NI, Ulster University, Queen’s, the Department for the Economy and Innovate UK.

With a dedicated team of 25 based across UU’s Derry and Belfast campuses, and at Queen’s, the AICC is delivering 390 postgraduate AI qualifications and training thousands of workers across the North via workshop-based or online skills training.

A third of the team are based in Derry.

Top (L-R): Patrick McGirr (Operations Manager, AICC), Tom Gray (Director of Innovation, Kainos), Michaela Black (Professor of Artificial Intelligence, Ulster University), Cormac McAteer (Senior Engineering Manager, Seagate Technology), Andrew Reid (Chief Content Officer, NI Screen). Bottom (L-R): Iain Styles (Professor of Computer Science, Queens University Belfast), Keith Forster (Director of Technology and Sectors Division, Department for the Economy), David Crozier (Director, AICC), Kathryn Harkin ( Executive Director - Head of AI, FinTrU), Cliona O’Boyle (Head of Innovation Centres, BT), Richard Newman (Co-Programme Manager, ARC Research, PwC)

The board includes: Stephanie Maher, Director at Eagry Consulting & The Matrix panel; Patricia O’Hagan, Deputy Chair, The Matrix panel; Richard Newman, Programme Manager Engineering and R&D, PwC; Tom Gray, Group Chief Technology Officer and Director of Innovation, Kainos; Cormac McAteer, Senior Engineering Manager, Seagate; Claire Halliday, Co-founder and General Manager, Ormeau Labs; Cliona O’Boyle, Head of Global Innovation Centres, BT; Andrew Reid, Chief Content Officer, NI Screen; Paul McCoy, City and Growth Deals Manager, Invest NI; Keith Forster, Director of Technology and Sectors Division, Department for the Economy; Sara El-Hanfy, Head of AI and Machine Learning, Innovate UK; Michaela Black, Professor of AI, UU; Iain Styles, Professor, School of Electronics, Electrical Engineering and Computer Science, Queen’s; and David Crozier CBE, AICC Director.

Mr. Crozier said: "The input and expertise of a diverse range of industry leaders will be invaluable to this work and it was fantastic to get together for our first official meeting at the Derry~Londonderry campus...where a large proportion of our team is based.

"With ambitions to support SMEs in the North West and right across NI, the addition of Kathryn Harkin, Head of AI at FinTrU, as AICC Advisory Board Chair will be a true asset.”