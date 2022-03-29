Derry City Deal unlikely to be signed until 2023, Conor Murphy indicates
The Derry City Deal is unlikely to be signed until the spring of 2023, the Finance Minister Conor Murphy has indicated.
He said a 'significant amount of work' needs to be done between agreeing heads of terms and actually signing a City Deal document.
Mr. Murphy was asked for an update on the City Deal by Sinéad McLaughlin, a candidate for the SDLP in the forthcoming Assembly elections in Foyle.
He replied: "Derry City and Strabane District Council City Deal is working through the process in order to reach Deal signing.
"City Deals are long term capital investment programmes and there is a significant amount of work to be done in developing business cases between Heads of Terms and agreeing a Deal document.
"Ongoing engagement continues between the council, delivery partners and the relevant departments. The council is hoping to be in a position to sign the Deal in spring next year."