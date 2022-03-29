Derry City Deal unlikely to be signed until 2023, Conor Murphy indicates

He said a 'significant amount of work' needs to be done between agreeing heads of terms and actually signing a City Deal document.

Mr. Murphy was asked for an update on the City Deal by Sinéad McLaughlin, a candidate for the SDLP in the forthcoming Assembly elections in Foyle.

He replied: "Derry City and Strabane District Council City Deal is working through the process in order to reach Deal signing.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Heads of Terms for the Derry City Deal were signed off in early 2021.

"City Deals are long term capital investment programmes and there is a significant amount of work to be done in developing business cases between Heads of Terms and agreeing a Deal document.