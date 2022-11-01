Derry collaborative network discusses 'Now, How, Wow'

Run under the auspices of GEMX, whose stated objective is to encourage a collaborative approach to help Manufacturing businesses here thrive, it was described as ‘a stunning success’ by several speakers who confirmed that it is but the first of five such sessions which will take place over the coming months with the final one a visit to the Catapult Centre in Coventry in February 2023.

The GMEX network is made up of engineering and manufacturing businesses who are working collaboratively with local further and higher education institutes and Derry City and Strabane District Council to promote skills and employability in the industry. By doing so it is hoped to create sustainable businesses and long-term employment, enhance the image of engineering and manufacturing to attract top quality entrants at all levels, and to encourage collaboration between the education and industry sectors to bring about an innovation culture.

Next up in the NOW programme calendar will be Friday, November 11, 2022 at the Lycra Co., Maydown where discussion and practice will take place under the title ‘A Future Worth Fighting For’. Delegates are told to expect lots of inspiration, discussion and activity that will facilitate consideration about what kind of future you are planning and how to get there. It’s also hoped a number of young people will attend this session so as to share their hopes and desires for a career in engineering and manufacturing.

