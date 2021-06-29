‘Derry-Dublin road upgrade a must’ says Michael McDowell, as journey times are still too long

The former Justice Minister urged the Transport Minister Eamon Ryan - a vocal proponent of rail - not to neglect road infrastructure.

“We need to connect Sligo to Dublin by motorway and the Derry-Donegal road must be built. People may speak, as the Minister does on occasion, about a preference for rail transport.

“I understand the Minister’s preference for rail transport in certain circumstances, but, again, let us be real.

“We can build a fair few hundred kilometres of railway in Ireland, but it will not have a significant affect on the demands for road transport. I want that on the record,” he said.

Senator McDowell was speaking during a discussion of the Climate Action and Low Carbon Development (Amendment) Bill 2021.

He said: “If trucks and cars are powered by hydrogen so be it; they have to travel some way. The journey to Donegal, Derry or Letterkenny should not take five or six hours. It should be possible to do it in four hours.”