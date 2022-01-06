Derry e-learning leader Learning Pool buys New York firm
A Derry-based e-learning company has bought a business in New York City.
Learning Pool has paid an undisclosed sum for True Office Learning, an award-winning adaptive compliance technology firm.
It is the fifth acquisition in as many years by Learning Pool.
Following the acquisition, Learning Pool will employ almost 400 people serving more than 1,400 customers and partners from nine offices around the world including Derry and Belfast, as well as three offices in Britain and four in North America.
True Office Learning is the creator of adaptive eLearning and behavioural intelligence technology and specialises in predictive insight and targeted remediation. It supports a wide range of clients like Pfizer, Mondelez and Cargill.
Learning Pool CEO Ben Betts said of the new acquistion: “True Office Learning represents a significant step in our journey to create extraordinary outcomes for companies who invest in learning. The True Office Learning team has developed the most trusted and innovative offering in the compliance space today and we couldn’t be more excited about bringing the technology and team into our Stream Learning Suite.”
Neha Gupta, True Office Learning CEO, added: “The opportunity to combine our solutions with Learning Pool’s LXP technology, Stream, represents a significant leap forward for our combined customers. We are excited that our shared passion for innovation, customer centricity and delivering extraordinary outcomes will build the future of enterprise learning.”