Derry Girls get shirty with O’Neill’s range

Local sportswear company O’Neill’s has launched a new ‘Derry Girls’ range of jerseys in order to celebrate the success of the Lisa McGee-penned hit Channel 4 comedy.

The shirts feature images of Saoirse-Monica Jackson (Erin), Jamie-Lee O’Donnell (Michelle), Louisa Harland (Orla), Nicola Coughlan (Claire) and Dylan Llewellyn (James) alongside well-known ‘Derryisms’ like ‘Catch Yerself On’ and ‘Wise Up’ that have been popularised by the show.

There’s even a special ‘Sister Michael’ special edition with a print of the nun, played by Siobhan McSweeney, giving a typical eyeroll under her ‘Sweet Suffering Jehovah’ catchphrase.

Announcing the launch of the new merchandise O’Neill’s said: “To celebrate the success of Lisa McGee’s hit Channel 4 comedy, we are proud to present the ‘Derry Girls’ jersey range by O’Neills.

“A collection of jerseys showcasing some of our favourite characters and hilarious quotes from the series. “Proudly display your love of the show and your individual style with these one-of-a-kind jerseys suitable for everyone, because as Michelle taught us, being a Derry Girl is a state of mind! Catch yerself on and get yours now!”

The tongue-in-cheek fashion range that includes ‘Derry Girl’ and ‘Derry Hurls’ pieces received the imprimatur of screenwriter and creator, McGee, who retweeted a promotional image from O’Neill’s to her 44,000 followers on Twitter.

The shirts retail at £28 and will be available from the O’Neill’s store in Waterloo Place and directly from the sports wear manufacturer’s website https://www.oneills.com/uk_en/gift-ideas/popular/derry-girls.html