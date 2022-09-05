Derry Girls’ Jamie-Lee O’Donnell ‘delighted’ to be learning Irish

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This comes as An Chultúrlann announces they will be hosting an information day on Saturday, September 10 to enable prospective students to meet with teachers and see the facilities.

Jamie-Lee, who is learning Irish with An Chultúrlann, said: “I’m delighted to have finally gotten around to learning Irish, it’s always been a passion of mine and a great way to connect with my culture.”

Another student, Mary, who is originally from Glasgow, said: “I love what I have learned so far and I am delighted with my progress. I never thought that I would be able to speak a word in Irish and I was terrified on my first day, but I have found An Chultúrlann very welcoming!”

Jamie-Lee O'Donnell is 'delighted' to be learning Irish in Cultúrlann Uí Chanáin.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Droichead Project, which is Irish for ‘bridge’, offer Irish language and culture classes in typically Unionist areas to show that Irish is a ‘language for all’. Jack started learning Irish through the Droichead Project. He said: “I never felt Irish was for me, but was always deeply curious. How wrong I was. I’ve felt a newfound connection to our land, our community, and to OUR language.”

Courses are available one-to-one and with groups, for all who just want to pick up a cúpla focal (a few words) to fluent Gaeilgeoirí looking to expand their fluency. As a registered charity, the fees are affordable, helping to ensure that a shared heritage is as accessible as possible to people from all backgrounds.

Coláiste An Phobail, the language arm of An Chultúrlann, also organises Gaeltacht trips, outreach classes, and cultural activities to take part in. They are hosting an information day on Saturday the 10th of September from 10.30am-2.30pm at the Cultúrlann as an opportunity to speak with the teachers, see the facilities, and even check out the in-house cafe, Bácús.