Derry Halloween: Heart of Samhain in Guildhall Square / Waterloo Place

Guildhall Square and Waterloo Place is set to be transformed into the epicentre of the Derry Hallowe’en 2019 celebrations from tomorrow.

‘The Heart of Samhain’ will open at 12noon tomorrow (Saturday October 26) and the destivities will continue through to Friday November 1.

The Morrison and Sproule families dress for the Hallowe'en celebrations in the city centre last year. DER4418GS012

It will feature the Legenderry Food Village, a haunted market, live music, arts and crafts, street performers and a festival information point.

The area is also the gateway to some of the indoor highlights including the family orientated Little Horrors programme in the Guildhall, the Tower of Terror in the Tower Museum and the Awakening the Walls trail.

Festival and Events Manager at Derry City and Strabane District Council, Jacqueline Whoriskey, said the area will be the focal point for the week long celebrations.

“The Heart of Samhain is your one stop shop for refreshments and entertainment during this year’s celebrations,” she said.

“Guildhall Square will be a hive of activity with a music stage under a stretch tent, market stalls, a pop up inflatable information point and street performers including the eagerly awaited return of the Saurus dinosaurs.

“In Waterloo Place the Legenderry Food Village will bring together the very best of local street food with delicious autumnal treats for all the family and the perfect pit-stop to experience the city’s growing LegenDerry street food scene and the finest local seasonal produce.”

Saurus are giant street walkabout dinosaur creatures who thrilled the crowds during the 2015 and 2016 celebrations with their distinctive animal sounds and explosive fire performances.

The dinosaurs will perform in Guildhall Square for 40 minutes at 1pm, 3pm and 5pm tomorrow, Saturday and at the same times on Sunday, before transferring to Bishop Street from Monday to Wednesday at 6pm and 7.45pm. They will then return to Guildhall Square at 4pm on October 31.

TIMES:

The Heart of Samhain will be in Guildhall Square/ Waterloo Place on:

Saturday 26 and Sunday 27 October from 12noon to 6pm

Monday 28 to Wednesday 30 October from 12noon to 9.30pm

Thursday 31 October from 12noon to 10pm

Friday November 1 from 12noon to 6pm