Derry Journal/ BetMcLean People of the Year 2019 Awards: Winners announced

The winners of the Derry Journal / BetMcLean People of the Year Awards have been announced.

There were emotional scenes as the inspirational stories of the finalists were shared at the lavish Gala Dinner and Awards Ceremony at the Waterfoot Hotel on Thursday night.

The awards, now in their sixth year, pay homage to those local people and organisations who have gone the extra mile and who are an asset in everything they do.

There were 13 categories which cover all aspects of community life, and compere, former UTV Sports personality Adrian Logan paid tribute to all the nominees. Mr Logan told those gathered that each of the finalists had made an exceptional contribution to the local community and the city.

There was a standing ovation as Children in Crossfire founder Richard Moore was announced as the recipient of the Lifetime Achievement Award, which was sponsored by Derry City & Strabane District Council.

Among the special guests in attendance were the Mayor of Derry & Strabane Council Michaela Boyle, Derry Olympian Charlie Nash, Foyle MP Elisha McCallion, Martin Mullan (who was the first recipient of the Journal’s Derry People of the Year Lifetime Achievement Award), and Foyle MLAs Mark H Durkan and Raymond McCartney.

A substantial amount of money was raised for this year’s chosen charity, Victim Support NI, and those who made donations were entered into a draw for prizes, which included two free flights courtesy of Loganair and a host of other prizes sponsored by local businesses.

The Derry Journal would like to pay tribute to all those who entered the awards and congratulate the winners. We would also like to thank BetMcLean, the Waterfoot Hotel staff, and all of the sponsors and the local businesses and organisations who helped ensure it was a memorable and special night for all those attending.

The winners on the night were as follows:

Inspirational Young Person:

Winner: Tamara McShane

Special Certificate of Recognition: Benjamin Thompson

(Sponsored by City of Derry Airport)

Talented Young Person

Eimear Kelly

(Sponsored by City of Derry Airport)

Community Development

Foyle Foodbank

(Sponsored by Apex Housing Association)

Volunteer of the Year

Deirdre Cassidy & Lisa Storey

Altnagelvin Parents Support Group

(Sponsored by Alchemy Technology Services)

Contribution to Arts & Culture

Brendan Molloy

Team Fleadh Cheoil Dhoire

(Sponsored by Lush &Legacy Promotions)

Outstanding Bravery

Odhran McKane

(Sponsored by The Sandwich Co and Connor & Company)

Inspirational Educator of the Year

Karen Moore, North West Regional College

(Sponsored by Derry Journal)

Business Person of the Year

UV Arts

(Sponsored by Calor)

Carer of the Year

Winner: Brian & Teresa Porter

Special Certificate of Recognition: Jamieleigh McGrory

(Sponsored by Specsavers)

Charity Worker of the Year

Francie Coyle

Paul’s Campaign Sarcoma Cancer Awareness

(Sponsored by Cityman Menswear)

Sports Volunteer of the Year

Bill Anderson

Institute FC

(Sponsored by BetMcLean.com)

Sports Person of the Year

Caitlin Murphy

(Sponsored by BetMcLean.com)