Derry Journal People of the Year Awards 2022: And the finalists are...

Below is the confirmed list of finalists in the Derry Journal People of the Year Awards 2022, sponsored by BetMcLean.
The awards ceremony will take place on Thursday September 1 at the Everglades Hotel in Derry.
The awards were started by local businessman, the late Martin McCrossan, to recognise the often unsung heroes in our communities in the north west, and we are proud to keep the tradition going in his memory.
Thanks to all the sponsors and nominators and the wider community who help us make the awards possible.
Good luck to all the finalists and if your name is here, then you’ve already made an incredibly positive impact in our community and your sector.
Business Person of the Year (Sponsored by Calor)
Jenni Doherty, Little Acorns Bookstore
Joanne Nash, The Sober Coach
John Harkin, Alchemy Technology Services
Michael Mc Daid, Pro Recovery
Natasha Simpson, Adoire & Eden
Carer of the Year (Sponsored by Apex)
Amy Roberts
Eva Lecky
Karen Burnett
Tina Hutton
Charity Person of the Year
Aynaz Zarif
Fiona McDaid
Geraldine Mullan – The Mullan HOPE (Hub Of Positive Energy) Centre
Jennifer Taylor, Shining Light Pageant
Michael Lynch, Men’s Action Network
Natasha Wilde & Michael Mc Cullagh
Community Champion Award – Group
Friends of the Factories
Into The West
River Radio Youth Community Radio Station
The Fashion & Textile Design Centre
Waves For Mental Health
Community Champion Award – Individual (Sponsored by Apex)
Amie Gallagher, Focus Project Derry
Beverly Simpson
Geraldine Mullan, Mullan HOPE Centre
Noeleen O’Kane
Yvonne Norris
Emergency Services Award
To be announced
Fundraiser of the Year
Charlie Magill
Fiona Mc Daid
Graham Warke
Michael Kelly
Sarah-Jane Scully
Sean Breen & Team
Green Champion Award
Derry City & Strabane District Council
Fiachra Ó Donagháile
Zero Waste North West
Inspirational Educator Award (Sponsored by Ulster University)
Gary Hetherington, Strabane Academy
Ivor Neill, NWRC
Michael O Callaghan, St Patrick’s College, Dungiven
Mrs Lynn Kelly, St Mary’s College
Natasha Irvine, LLS
Inspirational Young Person (sponsored by City of Derry Airport)
Aoife Devir
Aisling Campbell
Alicia Nash
Dearbhaile Brady
Kelvin Gibson
Outstanding Bravery Award
Amelie Curran
Andrew Sweeney
Bronagh Burke
Charley Mellon
Jake Harkin
Misé McLaughlin
Sports Volunteer Award
Ciaran Caldwell
Stevie Duddy
Sportsperson of the Year (Sponsored by Bet McLean)
Dearbhaile Brady
Steelstown Brian Ogs Senior Men
Volunteer of the Year (Sponsored by Alchemy)
Michael Kelly
Sean Breen & Team