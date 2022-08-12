Derry Journal People of the Year Awards 2022: And the finalists are...

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Below is the confirmed list of finalists in the Derry Journal People of the Year Awards 2022, sponsored by BetMcLean.

The awards ceremony will take place on Thursday September 1 at the Everglades Hotel in Derry.

The awards were started by local businessman, the late Martin McCrossan, to recognise the often unsung heroes in our communities in the north west, and we are proud to keep the tradition going in his memory.

Launching the awards earlier this year were then Mayor Graham Warke and representatives from the Derry Journal and some of the awards sponsors sponsors from Ulster University, City of Derry Airport, Bet McLean, APEX, Alchemy, Specsavers and Derry City & Strabane District Council. Photograph: George Sweeney. DER2223GS – 075

Thanks to all the sponsors and nominators and the wider community who help us make the awards possible.

Good luck to all the finalists and if your name is here, then you’ve already made an incredibly positive impact in our community and your sector.

For further information see: www.derrypeopleawards.co.uk/Business Person of the Year (Sponsored by Calor)

Jenni Doherty, Little Acorns Bookstore

Joanne Nash, The Sober Coach

John Harkin, Alchemy Technology Services

Michael Mc Daid, Pro Recovery

Natasha Simpson, Adoire & Eden

Carer of the Year (Sponsored by Apex)

Amy Roberts

Eva Lecky

Karen Burnett

Tina Hutton

Charity Person of the Year

Aynaz Zarif

Fiona McDaid

Geraldine Mullan – The Mullan HOPE (Hub Of Positive Energy) Centre

Jennifer Taylor, Shining Light Pageant

Michael Lynch, Men’s Action Network

Natasha Wilde & Michael Mc Cullagh

Community Champion Award – Group

Friends of the Factories

Into The West

River Radio Youth Community Radio Station

The Fashion & Textile Design Centre

Waves For Mental Health

Community Champion Award – Individual (Sponsored by Apex)

Amie Gallagher, Focus Project Derry

Beverly Simpson

Geraldine Mullan, Mullan HOPE Centre

Noeleen O’Kane

Yvonne Norris

Emergency Services Award

To be announced

Fundraiser of the Year

Charlie Magill

Fiona Mc Daid

Graham Warke

Michael Kelly

Sarah-Jane Scully

Sean Breen & Team

Green Champion Award

Derry City & Strabane District Council

Fiachra Ó Donagháile

Zero Waste North West

Inspirational Educator Award (Sponsored by Ulster University)

Gary Hetherington, Strabane Academy

Ivor Neill, NWRC

Michael O Callaghan, St Patrick’s College, Dungiven

Mrs Lynn Kelly, St Mary’s College

Natasha Irvine, LLS

Inspirational Young Person (sponsored by City of Derry Airport)

Aoife Devir

Aisling Campbell

Alicia Nash

Dearbhaile Brady

Kelvin Gibson

Outstanding Bravery Award

Amelie Curran

Andrew Sweeney

Bronagh Burke

Charley Mellon

Jake Harkin

Misé McLaughlin

Sports Volunteer Award

Ciaran Caldwell

Stevie Duddy

Sportsperson of the Year (Sponsored by Bet McLean)

Dearbhaile Brady

Steelstown Brian Ogs Senior Men

Volunteer of the Year (Sponsored by Alchemy)

Michael Kelly