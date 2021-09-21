Kevin Hegarty (left), new director of healthcare at Tughans with managing partner Patrick Brown and newly qualified solicitor Aoife Murray.

Kevin Hegarty joins the Healthcare Department as Director, acting on behalf of medical indemnity organisations and individual clinicians involved in medical negligence cases, regulatory/disciplinary proceedings, enquiries, and inquests.

Kevin has a background of working in Defence Litigation on behalf of major insurance companies in the UK and Ireland.

Aoife Murray is a newly qualified solicitor who completed her training with Tughans this year, she will take up a post in the Contracts and Technology team.

Managing Partner, Patrick Brown, says quality service can only be generated by quality people.

“We welcome Kevin Hegarty and are very pleased he has joined us as a director in our Healthcare department.

“Our firm is also focused on developing high quality teams through our dedicated trainee programme. We are delighted to maintain a strong record of being able to offer our newly qualified solicitors a position at the end of their training contract and congratulate Aoife Murray for her achievements.

“These highly talented, ambitious solicitors and trainees bring a fresh perspective and energy to the firm which will benefit our clients.