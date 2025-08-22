Derry man Paul Duddy hopes his return to the Waterside Half Marathon, after multiple health setbacks, will help to inspire others as well.

Paul, a Process Engineer at LYCRA’s Maydown plant, has been running for over 10 years and has completed the Waterside and Strabane-Lifford Half Marathons. But his journey to this year’s event is his most significant participation to date.

In May 2022, Paul lost his wife Elaine after a long battle with illness. Since her death, he has experienced his own life-threatening health struggles when he had surgery and chemotherapy treatment for cancer and suffered a heart attack in 2023.

Despite only beginning to walk again last year, Paul is now training to take part in the third and final leg of the relay race at this year’s Waterside Half Marathon, along with his LYCRA colleagues Jaye-Katrina Nangle and Liam Quigg. Paul credits his friends and colleagues with helping his return to health.

Paul and colleagues from the LYCRA Company manning their Bay Park water station at the 2024 Waterside Half Marathon.

“The team at LYCRA have really bought into the event and it’s been great for morale and brought us together as a group,” he said.

“For me it hasn’t just been about getting fit, it’s the comradery of preparing for something together and getting out and chatting to friends and colleagues."

Staff at the LYCRA Company have been training in groups ahead of race day. They will have a presence in the post race village at Ebrington where they have invested in a new branded gazebo to be erected in the club zone.

Paul also said that the social aspect of exercising has encouraged him massively.

Paul Duddy (far left) with LYCRA Company relay team colleagues Jaye Katrina Nangle and Liam Quigg.

“Talking to people is so important, you always feel better after sharing your experience or any problems you have. I wouldn’t have shared things with others as much when I was younger but I really see the value of it now."

While caring for his wife Elaine during her illness, Paul was unaware of his own health challenges that would begin to show just a week after her funeral.

He said: "The biopsy showed that I had benign tumours and I was immediately scheduled for chemotherapy and surgery. A week before my second operation in 2023 I had a heart attack and had surgery for a stent to be inserted.

"My scans were showing that the cancer had returned to my bowel but they couldn’t operate for six months after my heart surgery,’ he added. ‘When they did operate on my bowel at the end of 2023 they picked up other cancer clusters and two and a half weeks later I started chemo again.”

Last year’s Waterside Half Marathon came too early into Paul’s rehabilitation, but he still tagged along to help man LYCRA’s water station on the bay road.

Now, after a long series of setbacks, he says that taking part in the relay next month means as much to him now as it ever has.

"I don’t feel it but I am technically disabled, I have to be careful and do a long warm up and my colostomy bag can present some challenges - but the buzz is still there,” he said.

Paul said he hopes his story ‘shows people that there is a way back to health and fitness no matter what you have been through, you might never get back to levels you were at when you were younger but you’ll still experience the joy of taking part and sharing your experience with others and all the wellbeing benefits that come with that’.

He also extended his heartfelt thanks to the staff at Macmillan ‘for the help and support they gave me during my treatment and the Stoma nurses and community for their help with exercise and nutrition classes which were a big help in guiding me on the road to recovery’.

The 2025 Waterside Half Marathon will take place on Sunday, September 7.

It will start and end in Ebrington Square and cross the Craigavon Bridge, the Peace Bridge (twice), the Foyle Bridge and the Pennyburn Footbridge.

The Waterside Half Marathon is hosted by Derry City and Strabane District Council, for race day information visit www.derrystrabane.com/whm where there is a full route map.