Derry retail hub congestion ‘a headache for businesses, customers and residents’

SDLP MLA Mark H Durkan has written the new owners of Crescent Link Retail Park to request a meeting to discuss plans for the site and address ‘ongoing traffic management issues’.

The Foyle MLA said it was important that long-standing issues regarding access to the complex were re-examined.

Mr Durkan said: “The seemingly intractable traffic concerns surrounding the Crescent Link are widely known and that’s just week to week. Now as we approach the Christmas season, existing issues are likely to be exacerbated.

“The management of traffic accessing and leaving this site has been a persisting headache for businesses, customers and indeed neighbouring residents.

“I am hopeful that by securing a meeting with the new owners, we can establish concerns and discuss possible solutions to alleviate ongoing congestion in the area.

“I will keep the public updated on any progress regarding this issue.”