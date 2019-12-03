Derry’s newly revamped rail hub : Translink responds over missing weather vane

Translink has confirmed that the Victorian weather vane which sat atop the Old Waterside Train station will be replaced, following concerns raised by local residents.

The weather vane was nowhere to be seen during the unveiling of the renovated station as it reopened as a train hub for the first time in decades last month.

One local woman, Miss Josie Bradley, had contacted the ‘Journal’ to express her dismay that the ornate black metal feature with its distinctive lettering and little train design had gone missing.

Miss Bradley, who lives close by at Simpson’s Brae, said that she and others in the area are very upset that the iconic weather vane has not been put back in place as part of the restoration.

Miss Bradley said it was only right and fitting that it is returned as it was a major feature of the building and one many people recognised. She also said that the weather vane belongs to the people and is part of the history of the city.

“It has been on that train station for over 100 years and I want it returned back to its rightful place,” Miss Bradley said. “It’s unique. It has a lovely wee train on the end of it and I want it returned back to the town where it belongs.”

Responding, a Translink spokesperson confirmed the weather vane was being refurbished.

She said the new NW Transport Hub will

improve co-ordination between rail and local and cross-border bus services, as well as a Greenway link to the city centre and Foyle Street Bus Centre via the Peace Bridge.

“The new facility represents a £27m investment, with funding received from the EU’s INTERREG VA Programme, managed by the Special EU Programmes Body (SEUPB). Additional funding has been provided by the Dept. for Infrastructure and the Dept. for Transport, Tourism and Sport in the Republic of Ireland, as well as support from Derry City and Strabane District Council.

“Enhanced passenger facilities recently opened in October and the next phase of works, including the park and ride site, enhanced public realm and bus turning circle, will complete during the summer of 2020, which will mark the completion of the project.

“The weather vane which sat atop the Waterside station is currently being restored and will be returned prior to the completion of Phase 2 of the North-West Transport Hub.”