Derry’s plans for no deal Brexit set to be revealed

Derry’s plans to cope with the impact of a no-deal Brexit - including a possible backlog of bin waste, potential power cuts and a probable downturn in tourism - will be revealed by the local Council next week.

A report outlining the work the local authority is doing to prepare for ‘Day One Readiness’ in the event of a crash-out Brexit is scheduled to be discussed by its Governance and Strategic Planning committee.

The Derry-Donegal border at Bridgend and Muff.

It’s understood this report will detail specifically the work being done in relation to the delivery of Council services and functions in the event of the UK leaving the EU with no deal on October 31.

Earlier this week, it emerged that NI’s biggest council in Belfast has contingency plans for a build-up of household rubbish in the event of a no-deal Brexit.

Belfast is also understood to be preparing for a run on the banks and the possibility of civil unrest.

A spokesperson for Derry and Strabane Council said it is represented, along with members from the 10 other NI Councils, on a Brexit Task and Finish Working Group set up by SOLACE - the Society of Local Authority Chief Executives.

This group, said Council, works collectively to identify potential risks and put in place adequate measures to mitigate against any impact Brexit will have on Council services across NI.

The Council spokesperson added: “Council is also looking at the opportunities that may emerge from Brexit and...is continuing to work closely with all Central Government Departments and relevant Professional Officer Groups to ensure that all risks are identified and mitigated where possible.”

A local authority insider remarked: “Credit where credit is due, Derry and Strabane Council has gone to great lengths in terms of preparations for a no-deal scenario. Like a lot of other government agencies, this has become the new normal.

“There is no reason whatsoever to be relaxed about Brexit. While work is being done, we need to remain concerned about the potential disruption to services that a no deal exit will have and the subsequent knock-on costs.”