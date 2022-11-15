Described by SDLP councillor Rory Farrell as ‘a key event in our business calendar’, the proposal for 2023 is to deliver a hybrid approach with a five-day blended digital and in person series of events to explore opportunities for innovation and economic growth.

Members of the Business and Culture Committee approved the proposal to deliver the week and the budget, which will cover overhead costs such as speaker fees and venue hire.

Head of Business, Kevin O’Connor informed the hybrid meeting that the annual event plays a ‘key role in bringing together local businesses, building networks and providing expertise and support to help individuals to start a business and assist existing enterprises to grow’.

SDLP Councillor Rory Farrell

Councillor Farrell said: “The key purpose of doing this is to create jobs in the local economy and grow the local economy which is something we definitely need.”

