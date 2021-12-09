Derry woman first ever Irish female ‘rising star’ of wedding photography

The award was created for photographers who have been working for under five years in the industry and who are ‘creating an indelible mark on the industry and inspiring it to evolve aesthetically.’

Maireád is the first ever Irish female and only the fifth Irish person to be selected for the award over the 10 years of it’s existence.

Maireád said, “The wedding industry in Ireland is so vibrant, with all our beautiful locations, dedicated suppliers, and talented photographers. I feel very lucky to be the first Irish woman to win this award as there are so many Irish women who are doing outstanding work right now.”

“I love the northwest so much, it’s where I grew up and it’s my home again now – I know people from all over Ireland who have only started to visit this part of the island since 2020 and are blown away by its beauty. It’s a special place full of special people, and I’m proud to be able to represent it internationally.”

“The last couple of years have been tough for weddings. So many small businesses in Ireland and abroad have been struggling, not to mention the financial and emotional cost for the couples and families who have had to change their plans. Weddings and celebrations are something we do well in Ireland, it’s an important part of our culture, and hopefully we can bring some broader awareness of what it takes to keep it going.”

Maireád now lives in Donegal where she runs Remain in Light photography, a business she started when she was based in London but now runs with her husband Ciarán.

Maireád wishes to help other Irish women to follow their passions through mentoring programmes for photographers and small business owners. She hopes her years of experience will help her with this.

More information on Maireád and her business can be found at remaininlightphotography.com and more information on the list can be found here.

