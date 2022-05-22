Derry’s charity hero Martin Mullan honoured at Mayoral reception for Grove Theatre

Local businessman Martin Mullan has been to the fore of numerous major charity initiatives and has been instrumental in raising the profile of local charities and organisations.

He was formally recognised by Mayor of Derry & Strabane Alderman Graham Warke during a reception for himself and the local Grove Theatre Group where he is producer.

The Mayor praised Mr Mullan for his exceptional service.

Mayor Graham Warke makes a presentation to Martin Mullan in recognition of his contribution to charity in the City and District at a reception for the Grove Theatre Group. Included are members of the Grove Theatre Group. (Photo - Tom Heaney, nwpresspics)

Back in 2007 Mr Mullan was part of the team that organised the 10,001 Santa’s Guinness World Record attempt for four local charities. Derry smashed the target after 13,000 people turned out dressed as Father Christmas to enter the Guinness Book of Records. This was followed with numerous other initiatives including the Christmas jumper World Record Attempt in 2016 which Mr Mullan volunteered with.

Mr Martin, who is a Derry City FC board member, has also been involved with sporting, music and drama clubs and initiatives in the city, and was the first recipient of the Journal’s Derry People of the Year Lifetime Achievement Award for the hugely positive impact he has had and continues to have within the community.

Mr Mullan has also been a vital part of the annual awards, which were first started by late Derry businessman Martin McCrossan and which recognise the contribution, commitment, and achievements of people in the north west and which will be launched again in the coming weeks.

Grove Theatre group are back with Disney’s High School Musical from Wednesday June 29 to Saturday July 2 at the Millennium Forum.To book go to www.millenniumforum.co.uk orphone 028 71264455.