Derry’s City Hotel is to become DoubleTree by Hilton and undergo extensive refurbishment, it has been confirmed.

The Hilton chain is a leading global hospitality company with a portfolio of 23 world-class brands comprising more than 7,600 properties and nearly 1.2 million rooms, in 126 countries and territories.

The new signing of ‘DoubleTree by Hilton Derry’ marks the brand’s debut in the city, as part of a franchise agreement with the longstanding owners of the City Hotel.

Set to open in 2025 following an extensive refurbishment, the 158-room hotel will feature a bar and restaurant, ballroom, seven meeting rooms, onsite parking and a wellness club with swimming pool.

The rooftop view from what will be the DoubleTree by Hilton in Derry.

Graham Dodd, managing director, development UK & Ireland, Hilton, said: “Our debut in the city marks a significant step in Hilton’s further expansion across Northern Ireland.

"With rising tourism demand in the region, we’re excited to be working closely with Focus Hotels to introduce the warm hospitality that DoubleTree by Hilton is known for globally, enhancing the city’s appeal as a must-visit destination for domestic and international travellers alike.”

Greg McCartney, chairperson, City Hotel, commented: “We are delighted to welcome the global Hilton brand to the city. The new hotel marks an important milestone in the city’s evolution, enhancing its reputation as a key destination for tourism and business.”

Devin Grosse, CEO of Focus Hotels, added: “This property is a real treasure in the city’s dynamic hospitality and tourism market, and we couldn’t be more excited to continue our longstanding partnership with Hilton. It is a true pleasure to be part of this project, and we look forward to bringing it to life for the hotel’s forward-thinking owners.”

As part of Focus Hotels’ commitment to showcasing the very best that Northern Ireland has to offer, the hotel will provide recommendations to embrace the local culture, such as cycling tours and hiking the Sperrins.

Guests at DoubleTree by Hilton will also be able to benefit from Hilton Honors, the award-winning guest loyalty programme. Members who book directly with Hilton can earn points for hotel stays and experiences, and enjoy instant rewards and benefits, including contactless check-in with room selection and exclusive member discounts.